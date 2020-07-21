Letters to the Editor: Debate over wearing masks can create hysteria

A letter writer in the July 13 edition compared the refusal to wear a mask to carrying a concealed weapon.

Many people cannot wear a mask for various health reasons. But most people who are able to wear them are mandated to do so in communities with mask ordinances.

This mask hysteria is getting ridiculous. I would like to know how many of these judgmental folks work 10 hours a day outside in 90-degree heat with a mask?

TAMMY THRONEBURG

Carolina Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Learn our full history

We can choose to destroy, tear down and relocate old statues to dismiss part of the story of our past, or we can choose to preserve, add and build new statues to learn the whole story of our past.

JAMES DINGUS

Waveney Circle

Goose Creek

Lindsay’s lasting gifts

Nick Lindsay died on June 18 at the age of 92. With his passing, the Lowcountry and the world have lost one if its greatest and grandest voices for preserving the spirit and culture of the Sea Islands.

Nick was the “Bard of Edisto,” where he lived for most of his adult life and raised 10 children with his wife, Dubose, in a house he built.

Nick was fluent in Spanish, Russian and French, and did graduate work at a number of universities, including Columbia. He taught, lectured and performed in schools, museums and recital halls across the United States, Canada and Europe. He was well known for performing readings of the poetry of his father, American poet Vachel Lindsay.

Nick and his family worked tirelessly for many years to register disenfranchised African Americans on Edisto to vote at a time when such activity constituted a significant personal risk.

He began collecting, recording and transcribing stories of Edisto Island life as told to him by two long-standing natives, Sam Gadsden and Bubberson Brown. In the 1960s, he published these stories. In 1999, they were re-edited and published with a collection of photographs by Julia Cart as “And I’m Glad: An Oral History of Edisto Island.”

Lindsay once wrote: “Maybe a poem is not a shape but a sound in the living air. Then it may not be revised any more than a kiss can be revised; it spills through windows, cracks in doors and will not be tamed by professors, governments nor walls; it is a caress, a glow, a riot, a disaster, a touching toward heaven in its own self.”

He will remain forever a part

of the fabric of Edisto Island, and its culture will be preserved and enriched, interpreted for the world by his poetic soul.

CURTIS WORTHINGTON

Grove Street

Charleston

Masks are needed

In all the mask-versus-anti-mask coverage in the media, journalists usually challenge an anti-mask proponent by asking about the legitimacy of automobile seat belts or traffic laws.

The wrong questions are being asked.

Questions that should be directed to anti-maskers include: Does your community have laws prohibiting women from going topless in public? Laws that prohibit men and women from going without pants?

Even on our beaches, minimum cover is required by law and violators are subject to arrest for indecent exposure.

I am sure the Constitution does not state that governments have a right to legislate “decent” cover in public, but I am pretty sure that such laws exist in every part of the nation.

And I believe that if those laws were challenged, even up to the Supreme Court, they would be upheld. If any level of government has the right to legislate the wearing of clothes that cover any part of the body, it has to have the right to mandate the covering of another part. It is not in the Constitution, but it is not a constitutional question.

Therefore, let’s accept that government has the right to require the wearing of a mask as an act of “public decency” and that people who violate that requirement are subject to the same penalties imposed upon those who violate the existing laws.

GARY DAVIS

Riverland Terrace

Charleston

Travel bans

The mayor of Chicago and the governors of New York and New Jersey have issued travel bans on visitors from South Carolina.

All three people trying to leave were livid.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island