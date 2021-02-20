Letters to the Editor: Debate continues over who should be vaccinated next

Vaccinate teachers

Teachers give so much for our children.

Give them our appreciation.

Give them our support.

Give them peace of mind.

Give them the vaccine.

BONNIE STEVENS

Claire Court

Seneca

Vaccinate by age

I’ve been following the conversations about who should be allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine next: teachers, bus drivers, grocery store workers, etc.

I’m not smart enough to determine “by profession” who should be next. Each group has a valid argument.

So let’s look at that we know. Of the 490,000-plus deaths due to the virus, 80% are people 65 years of age and older. The next largest segment is those 45-55 at 15%.

Most professions likely have a cross-section of age groups, and some may skew younger and others older.

We should not start distributing the vaccine based on profession.

Health care workers, who are the most exposed to COVID-19, are refusing the vaccination at a rate of more than 15%.

Being eligible by profession doesn’t necessarily mean someone is going to go get vaccinated.

Instead, we should roll out the vaccine based on age.

We’re are at age 65 as of Feb. 8.

On March 8, move it to 60, then every 30 days down 5 more years.

This means on June 8, the age limit will be down to 45. Statistically that should cover 95% of the population at risk of dying, based on current data.

Isn’t that the point? We want to keep people out of hospitals and prevent deaths.

We aren’t going to eliminate

COVID-19 any time soon or stop the spread, but we can minimize its impact on hospitalizations and deaths.

DAVID YANIEC

Dalton Street

Charleston

Aaron was a blessing

Aging obliges counting blessings.

The birth of my daughter is at the top of my list.

The privilege of saving Bonds-

Wilson High School memorabilia and donating a book collection highlighting individuals at the vanguard of social justice such as Septima Clark, Gedney Howe Jr. and Judge J. Waties Waring to Academic Magnet High School would be on the tally.

Then there was the day I watched a local baseball game with Hank Aaron.

The certainty and patient soft-spoken responses to my incessant questions, ranging from cultural issues to my failed grasp of the infield fly rule, personified the certainty of the man and the superstar.

It was the reflection of that same certainty that resulted in the zenith of individual baseball achievement undeterred by the malevolent specters of generational zeitgeist.

When Pop took me to my first major league game, I became a lifelong Cleveland fan at age 10. Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax will always be my hero.

Yet it was Hammerin’ Hank who indelibly engraved loyalty for the Atlanta Braves franchise into the hearts of so many in our area, regardless of their particular ancestry and evoking special pride if that ancestry were African American.

Perhaps you can guess the next book that will be added to that social justice collection.

JAMES TURNER

Old Bridgeview Lane

Charleston

Texas power outage

It’s interesting that power lines are not down in Texas and yet millions were left without power.

Residents had no power, no water, no heat.

I am in agreement with Kirkpatrick Sale, who wrote in his Monday commentary about moving from the convenience of urban life to where he can sustain himself by living on what nature intended, off the land and being self-sufficient. Sale was concerned about the coming collapse of Western civilization due to the impact of powerful, out of control modern technologies.

His prediction, and mine, is not far away.

LUIS VEGA-TORRES

Old Jackson Road

Goose Creek

Limbaugh will be missed

The country lost a great person on Wednesday with the death of Rush Limbaugh.

It’s not because he was a conservative, but for other reasons.

He saved AM radio. He pioneered and catapulted modern talk radio. He was the No. 1 talk radio host in the nation and the world.

He gave millions of dollars to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation scholarship for kids program as well as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America.

He started golf tournaments for other fundraising events and donated to them.

But the part I liked about Mr. Limbaugh was that he said what some conservatives were afraid to say. And we listened to him.

He pushed back against media outlets that hammered Republicans.

We lost a great American.

God bless you, Rush, and may you rest in peace.

STEVE CAMPBELL

Parkwood Avenue

Charleston