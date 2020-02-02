I read Maura Hogan’s moving obituary for David Maybank in the Jan. 27 Post and Courier with great interest, learning much about this wonderful man.

One of the things not included, however, was that Mr. Maybank was the treasurer of Spoleto Festival USA, starting in 1995.

That year was particularly difficult for Spoleto. The festival had been through three managers in the previous four years, and there had been a significant change in artistic leadership after Gian Carlo Menotti’s resignation in 1993.

The organization finished the 1995 festival with an accumulated deficit of more than $3 million.

Several board members resigned, including the previous treasurer.

The festival seemed to be in jeopardy.

Mr. Maybank was asked to take on this challenge at a seemingly hopeless time. The festival had very little credibility, whereas Mr. Maybank had an enormous amount of credibility with banks and fellow Charlestonians.

During his years as treasurer, the festival paid down its external debts, acquired a line of credit and was well on its way to creating the financial stability that allowed it to begin an endowment, which now amounts to over $16 million.

Without David Maybank, Spoleto would not have been able to achieve these milestones.

His quiet authority inspired confidence in those individuals whom Spoleto needed for its very survival.

David Maybank was an extraordinary man who never flaunted his efforts on behalf of the festival, but whose wonderful contributions will not be forgotten.

NIGEL REDDEN

General Director

Spoleto Festival USA

George Street

Charleston

Parkway lights

If and when they widen Glenn McConnell Parkway, there should be streetlights to prevent accidents.

BOB LEWE JR.

Manorwood Lane

West Ashley

Myopia of youth

“Punch him out, Pops.”

The speaker was Sterling, the ringleader of a mutiny aboard my ship. It was 1972 and we’d just docked at the Charleston Naval Weapons Station. Pops was the strongest of Sterling’s dozen followers, united by “attitude,” youth and dissatisfaction with the Navy’s discipline.

They’d assembled on the ship’s fantail and intended to go ashore “on liberty” instead of offloading ammo, which was an all-hands responsibility.

Their immediate problem was the chief master-at-arms (CMAA), who’d anticipated the mutiny and stood midway on the narrow gangway, blocking their exit.

So Pops stepped onto the gangway to fight the CMAA.

“Chief, let ’em go!”

The captain appeared on the quarterdeck.

The chief leaned aside and the dozen enlisted men stalked off the ship, thinking they’d won.

Afterward, the captain told the executive officer, “Call the base police and have ’em taken to the brig and court martialed.”

Each would be processed out with a bad conduct discharge, scarlet letters for any future employment.

Years later, I ran into a middle-age Pops at a gas station, where he was an attendant and the father of two sons.

Remembering the mutiny, he described his callow myopia.

“When you’re young, sometimes you just don’t look two steps ahead. And you listen to the wrong folks. Worst case is when there ain’t no undoing what you’ve done.” He paused. “Got to make sure those mistakes don’t happen again.”

“I doubt you’ll mutiny against the gas station,” I quipped.

“Not talking ’bout me,” he said. His eyes were wet.

WILL FELTS

Marsh Point Drive

Charleston

Unwelcome changes

I was born and raised in the beautiful city of Charleston with neighbors that we all knew. It has made me sick to my stomach to see what has happened to what was a “Holy City.”

The Post and Courier business section recently was about how many hotels are on the way in the place of an old Charleston family-run business.

Now, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg wants to put a head tax on cruise line passengers to help address flooding downtown.

Someone tell me what happened to the beautiful city where I enjoyed shopping in family-owned stores.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

At least all the folks who will be coming to SEWE will have expensive places to stay, but where will they park? In the already full parking garages?

Goodbye “Holy City.”

DOROTHY L. JENKINS

RAKOWSKI

Shadow Lane

North Charleston

Balanced budgets

I encourage all South Carolina residents to urge their leaders in Congress to control spending and adopt balanced budgets.

In the short term, our nation’s deficit is the single most important threat to our way of life.

Without a financially sound government, there is no way we will be able to legitimately attack looming threats like climate change, terrorism or even health care costs.

As a country, we are no longer in a position to continue our profligate spending.

As our debt increasingly spirals out of control, we lose our ability to defend ourselves and our allies.

As a state, South Caro-

lina is in an enviable position with a $1.8 billion in new revenue.

This is a reflection of how fortunate we are to live in a state that has booming industry and tourism.

I hope Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Legislature do the right thing and use fiscal restraint.

Lead by example and use our hard-earned tax money wisely.

And after you do that,

tell Washington to do the same.

TOM WILLIAMS

Sonja Way

Mount Pleasant