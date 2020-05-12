Letters to the Editor: Cynthia Covert remembered as kind, generous

Cynthia Covert was the woman attacked by an alligator on Kiawah Island on May 1. I would like to present another side of Cindy.

Cindy was generous and kind. She loved life and loved animals. She volunteered with rescues and the Charleston dog show. She was always willing to donate her time and her talents for friends and animals.

Cindy was my manicurist when I moved to Charleston in 1996 and for the next eight years I lived on Kiawah Island.

With a mutual love for Charleston and animals, we developed a friendship and, together when the occasion arose, we helped abused and abandoned canines.

Like many long-time relationships that sometimes fade when paths change, ours did too. But we shared Christmas cards and enjoyed visits when we met.

I had not seen her in a while and, thankfully, I was not present at the tragedy.

The article in The Post and Courier made me sad. She may have been depressed with the loss of work during the coronavirus crisis.

I know she called many of her clients and volunteered to give them a manicure and/or pedicure at their homes.

Maybe she needed money for herself and her rescued animals. Or maybe she had some family problems.

Who knows what really was in her head that would make her get so close to the gator. She knew better.

I grieve her untimely death and the tragedy of it all for her, her family, her friends, her clients and, sadly, especially all who were near when the attack took place.

DIANE E. SMITH

Barrier Island Court

Mount Pleasant

A moving story

Weeks before the novel coronavirus emerged, we planned a move from Johns Island to James Island, setting April 1 as the big day. Picking a moving company was like throwing a dart, as we had heard horror stories.

Based solely on positive and recent Yelp reviews, which we always take with a grain of salt, we chose Delancey Street Movers in North Charleston.

Soon after the six-man crew arrived at the old house, I offered a free six-pack of random beers we weren’t taking. Stephen, the crew leader, politely declined, saying, “We don’t drink.”

A little while later, he said they all lived together, which also struck me as unusual.

After some further conversation we learned that our hires were all part of a nationwide nonprofit program run by the Delancey Street Foundation. Locally, they live in former officers’ quarters at the old Navy base. Each one had made at least a two-year commitment to the rehabilitation effort that helps primarily substance abusers and ex-felons turn their lives around.

“It takes that long,” Stephen said.

Those guys were amazing. They worked tirelessly and carefully for 12 hours, were extremely professional and gentlemanly, never complained and displayed true teamwork. The company even called in extra men to complete the job. They stuck to their original quote even though it was way more work than they had bargained for.

Thank you for making a stressful day an awesome one, and bravo to this innovative program. I wish all the best and success to each one of them.

TERESA TAYLOR

Lake Frances Drive

James Island

Work for common good

I am writing in response to Cindi Ross Scoppe’s thoughtful column in the May 3 Post and Courier.

Ms. Scoppe skillfully points out the effects COVID-19 has had on South Carolinians’ health and well-being. How our leaders are wrestling with the best course to chart regarding business closings, stay-at-home orders, beach closings. How our medical system can never be prepared to handle 2% of our population needing hospitalization at once.

I suggest that we won’t find adequate answers if we look to conservatives or progressives. I propose that we need to take the best of both camps and to work for the common good. It’s necessary that we start thinking of being fiscally conservative and socially progressive.

The conservative right is already thinking about the national debt and how the cure can be worse than the disease. A good first step would be to repeal and reverse the 2017 tax cuts that benefited primarily the wealthy 1% and already profitable corporations while creating trillion-dollar deficits.

Progressives support the stimulus package and expanded unemployment compensation. That is how deficit spending is best used, on an as-needed basis. It will ensure a vibrant recovery.

It would have been even better to direct payments to companies to keep everyone on their payrolls. As business volume returns, there would be no need to look for new employees and train them.

And let’s approve voting by mail nationwide. The Postal Service has the infrastructure already in place.

DAVID W. ROCKEY

Pleasant Hill Drive

Goose Creek