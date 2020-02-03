While at Laing Middle School recently, I was waiting in the vehicle line to pick up my grandson. I turned off my car engine and took a walk around the school since I was early and the temperature was 70 degrees.

I noticed many idling cars, SUVs and trucks during my walk. These vehicles were never turned off during the entire time of student pickup, which was at least 45 minutes.

I could smell the exhaust and, more importantly, the hundreds of students leaving school that day also inhaled the polluted air.

Many drivers never turn off their vehicles during school pick-up time, and it is worse on warmer and cooler days.

During the time these vehicles were idling, an enormous amount of CO2 was emitted. According to an article, “Amid perils, Charleston does little to reduce CO2 footprint,” in the Jan. 26 Post and Courier, “Every gallon of gas produces about 20 pounds of CO2.”

I recommend installing signs at all schools that ask people to turn off their vehicles while waiting for student dismissal. Sullivan’s Island Elementary School has these signs. Why not all the other schools?

We must do more to curb this CO2 emission from idling vehicles. Our kids’ health is dependent on adults’ rational behavior, especially since these adults are parents and grandparents.

The Charleston County School District can help by posting “no idling” signs and by encouraging each school to educate parents about CO2 emissions from idling vehicles.

STEVE ANNAN

Antigua Drive

Mount Pleasant

School choice

A citizen with government-subsidized food stamps can buy items from competing food producers, some of which are owned by various religious organizations, including Christian religious orders, the Amish, Muslim meat processors, Jewish kosher foods, etc.

A citizen with a government-subsidized school voucher should have comparable purchasing freedom.

BILL BOYD

Palisades Loop

Pawleys Island

Not diplomatic

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is supposed to be our most expert diplomat. He has been labeled a bully by other countries. We now know why after his interview with a radio reporter. This is unseemly behavior for any political servant, but especially someone in such a high profile role.

The world is watching and listening as he curses and bizarrely demands that a seasoned expert in foreign relations be given a map “without labels,” rudely shouting that she find Ukraine on the document.

Of course, she did.

Let him try that with Trump.

Being in control of one’s emotions is not a forte of the Trump administration.

Any employee who behaved this way at McDonald’s, Walmart or any business would be fired.

This is another example of how Trump’s “best people” pollute our formerly civilized atmosphere and set bad examples for our children and grandchildren.

We can only imagine how the next generation of leaders will behave. As for his statement that “Nobody cares about Ukraine,” it should be used as evidence in the Senate trial.

This is yet another reason why Pompeo should have been called as a witness and why White House lawyers didn’t want the American people to see the evidence of wrongdoing.

We deserve better.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville

Biden’s backbone

A Jan. 20 Post and Courier letter to the editor supported Joe Biden because the writer has “known” him for a long time and knows Joe’s heart, character and values.

Biden says that in his private life he is pro-life, but in his public life, he has to be pro-choice.

If he really had character, he would stand up in public for pre-born babies, the value he places on life, especially totally helpless life that, if it could, would look to the federal government for protection.

I suspect that most people jump to the reason Biden is pro-choice is because he can’t get elected to anything if he is pro-life.

Biden doesn’t have the backbone to stand up for what are apparently his personal and private beliefs informed by his religion and his savior, Jesus Christ.

If he believes that Jesus is OK with his followers being unconcerned about babies, then let him explain the basis for that belief, maybe quote some scripture that would make me believe it.

Can Biden really accept a scenario where Jesus would have told his apostles that when spreading the Gospel, they should tell folks that abortion is no big deal?

There are millions of us pro-lifers who would like to hear Christian pro-choicers defend their choice.

I’ve never heard anyone even try.

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Blockade Runner Parkway

Summerville