Letters to the Editor: Create inclusive workforce for all employees

This October marks the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans across the country have seen just how essential people with disabilities have become to our national operations.
People with disabilities are manufacturing personal protective equipment, performing custodial work at federal buildings, providing food services in military facilities and so much more.
At Palmetto Goodwill in North Charleston, employees with disabilities also are managing projects, maintaining grounds and landscaping, and working in secure government mailrooms.
While unemployment numbers show that this segment of the workforce has made modest gains in the job market since the start of COVID-19, experts warn that many factors could affect the numbers over the next few months.
That’s why there’s an increasing need to create new employment opportunities for these workers.
As the country continues to acclimate, organizations should look at the talents of people with disabilities and keep them top of mind in their hiring processes. Together, we can create a truly inclusive workforce.
REGINALD HUGHES
Executive director
Palmetto Goodwill Services
and RICHARD BELDEN
Interim chief executive officer
SourceAmerica
Hwy. 41 comments
Can you spell “elitist” or “insensitive”?
In an Oct. 14 Post and Courier article on the division over the S.C. Highway 41/Phillips community controversy, a supporter of the Alternative 1 plan said, “The Phillips community houses are ramshackle and need to go; what exactly is there to preserve? However, please reimburse the Phillips people fairly for their trouble, and send them on their way.”
That is exactly how I spell “elitist” and “insensitive.”
Those so called “ramshackle houses” are homes to the families in the Phillips community. Just as much as the mansions in Park West and Dunes West are for their owners.
A Charleston County decision in support of Alternative I would be an endorsement of that elitism.
JOYCE FELTS
Marsh Point Drive
Charleston
‘Yes’ for housing
On the ballot this year we have a chance to step up and support affordable housing.
Please vote to support that Lowcountry Housing Fund on local questions 1 and 2.
A 2019 study found that Charleston county needs 2,600 affordable units per year over the next 10 years to keep up with the growth in our area.
Currently, less than 10% of this is being achieved. The Lowcountry Housing Fund will be a development tool to leverage public-private partner ships in the development of new affordable housing as well as the rehabilitation of existing hosing in Charleston County.
Please step up and vote “yes” on local questions 1 and 2.
PRISCILLA SHUMWAY
Wappoo Hall Road
Charleston
‘No’ to more taxes
Let me see if I have this straight.
Charleston County, in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years, when employers are laying off thousands, people are losing their homes and being evicted from their rentals, are unable to feed their families, has decided this is the right time to ask us to pay more taxes.
In addition, they thought it would be a good idea to create a fund of $20 million with this tax increase, ask for it in advance (a bond referendum, I would assume) and then hire a “consultant” to write the plan that we already paid for.
I don’t need to remind anyone of the last “real estate plan” the county had.
It involves you and I owning a $33 million, 13-story dilapidated, unusable hospital.
The “plan” turned out to be the largest unbudgeted expense in the county’s history.
In the end, we found that there was no plan. There was only spending millions on maintenance of a building that could not be used without adding $66 million in repairs.
I was born at night, but it wasn’t last night.
Why doesn’t the county council work up a plan, get a budget for it and then try to find alternative forms of revenue?
If none can be found, the last choice should be raising people’s taxes and it should be done when people (who already own a home) can have employment so they can stay in their home.
DON LUNDY
Muirfield Parkway
Charleston
Protect teachers
It seems teaching in the U.S. is the most dangerous job due to COVID-19.
Education Week maintains a partial list of the hundreds of teachers and staff who have died from the virus.
If nurses are required to be in full PPE with a COVID-19 patient, why are teachers and staff not required to wear a mask, face shield, hood and gloves?
It is known that children are carriers of the virus and a mask is simply not enough.
We need to do more to protect our teachers or stop all in-person teaching until a viable vaccine is found.
JAMES HARRELSON
Glen Eagles Drive
Summerville