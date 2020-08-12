Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 survivor grateful for hospital caregivers

I like to think of myself as a man of faith with a belief that God has a plan for each and everyone of us.

Having recently spent a month in Roper St. Francis Hospital Mount Pleasant with a very severe case of COVID-19, I came to rely on that belief as well as the power of prayer from so many people.

Three weeks in the ICU and another in a room on the COVID floor took its toll on me, physically and emotionally.

There were times that I felt my time had come and that I was going to die alone without any family or friends around me as the hospital was on lockdown and no visitors were permitted. That was before the angels came to my rescue.

They didn’t have wings or halos but wore hoods, masks and gowns. They were by my side day and night.

I am, of course, referring to the nurses, therapists and doctors of the ICU and COVID floors. They are the reason I survived and was discharged on July 25.

With faces covered, I could only see the care and compassion in their eyes and hear their soothing and supportive words of encouragement.

I’m not overly emotional, but I get a little choked up and teary-eyed when I think of how so many went above and beyond the call of duty.

I will be forever grateful and will always feel blessed for all the caregivers at Roper St. Francis.

God bless you all.

WILLIAM OLSEN

Center Street Ext.

Mount Pleasant

Fix unequal pay

An Aug. 4 letter to the editor maintains that $30,000 per year in unemployment benefits is too generous, causing his home maintenance project to be delayed and causing “little incentive for many unemployed to work.”

Did the writer ever consider that $30,000 per year was too little income to support oneself and a family?

Look at school teachers who have to take on a second job as they make around that amount.

Maybe a job paying less than $15 an hour is the problem. Maybe our federal minimum wage is the problem. South Carolina does not have a state minimum wage law.

He can afford hiring a home maintenance worker, but did the worker charge $15 an hour? Don’t blame the workers, blame our unequal employment system.

ART GLAUDE

Tugalo Street

Johns Island

Postal Service support

It is critical that we have full support for the U.S. Postal Service.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The actions of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are deeply troubling.

Mr. DeJoy has cut overtime pay for postal workers even as they work harder to keep pace with higher delivery volume during a pandemic and right before a presidential election.

Delaying the mail stymies the timely process of a free and fair election and is another example of why so many people distrust current leadership.

As events unfold, we observe with dismay a national train wreck, with every American on the train.

I want the train to run on time and have a competent engineer at the helm.

I want a train that stops at every station and allows every citizen to hop onboard, so every person’s vote will be counted.

The U.S. electoral process is vital to America. It’s our constitutional right to vote, whether it’s by mail, drop-off or in person. I would trust a leader who protects our rights instead of trampling on them.

We must hold accountable anyone who interferes with our voting rights.

LISA WEATHERWAX

Fieldstone Circle

Charleston

Education choices

Steve Bailey, in his commentary of Aug. 1 regarding school vouchers, accuses Gov. Henry McMaster of putting ideology over the people of South Carolina.

It is ironic because Mr Bailey’s diatribe seems to be generated by his ideology of “no vouchers.”

Let’s put ideology aside and concentrate instead on our children and communities.

Providing funds for private and parochial schools during this pandemic would actually ease the burden on public schools. If nonpublic schools are forced to close, it will put a strain on the public schools to accommodate the approximately 50,000 students now attending those nonpublic schools.

Public schools would simply collapse over this financial and logistical burden.

Moreover, the funds the governor is granting for low- and medium-income scholarships will not reduce the general education fund, but rather will allow parents greater ability to choose the school that is best for their children.

Private-school choice promotes competition that, in turn, has the potential to improve the quality of education provided to students in all schools. If we believe in competition for most of our choices, why not for one of our most important decisions: the education of our children.

GENE D’AGOSTINO

Cooper River Drive

Mount Pleasant

and

MARVIN ARNSDORFF

Henreitta Hartford Road

Mount Pleasant