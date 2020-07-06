Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 realities

The June 28 front-page article by Jennifer Berry Hawes headlined “Into the belly of the beast” should be required reading for Gov. Henry McMaster and everyone refusing to wear masks.

It follows a Charleston nurse’s encounter with COVID-19 as he volunteered for a six-week stint in a hospital in New York state in April.

To read the account is to fully grasp what death at the hands of COVID-19 really is. It is desperate and harrowing and comes quickly with no way for loved ones to say goodbye in person.

Shame on the governor for not understanding the psychological and behavioral effects of mandating face masks across the state, in spite of sporadic enforcement.

We don’t catch everyone who drinks and drives, but we still have DUI laws on the books.

Shame on him for not appreciating the voice and weight of his position.

Shame on those who put others at risk, callously and selfishly. They will infect ones they love or, more likely, contract the virus themselves.

Thanks to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council for not shirking the responsibility to mandate mask-wearing, which will save lives.

TISH LYNN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

No drilling in SC

President Donald Trump continues to ignore South Carolina’s opposition to offshore drilling and is moving ahead with plans to search for oil in federal waters off our pristine coast.

We can’t let this happen.

This is not a partisan issue but one in which we should stand united. Further, every coastal community has voiced strong opposition to oil exploration.

It’s time to hold our politicians accountable for taking up Rep. Joe Cunningham’s bill, HR 1941, to ensure federal protections are in place.

Offshore oil and gas have absolutely no place along our coast. I ask that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott do their job to protect it.

DAVID DURDEN

Goodwater Street

Mount Pleasant

Don’t hide from past

Ten years or so from now, when every relic, monument, name and statue are removed from public view, people will have no ready access to what happened and how we helped lead and inspire by example.

What would differentiate Charleston from any other American city if not its monuments, marking men and society in their conflicted moments of civil evolution? Would millions visit an old Southern town without the history that comes with it?

If handsome architecture and mansions are our calling card, many cities in America could easily match or exceed our claims.

What makes our old homes, plantations and markets so alluring isn’t rationalized sentiment, or that we pine to devolved whimsy and rebellion against the perceived common good. It’s just the opposite.

These touchstones are spiritual and generational therapy necessitating insight, recognition and ownership of the dark, painful parts of our lives along with the conquests and achievements. Context is both reasonable and wise.

Charleston is so attractive not because of good food and hospitality. The so-called Holy City attracts people from all over because it’s where they can enjoy a renaissance and reconciliation of humanity that has never hidden the facts and fury of how it came to be.

Anyone seeking perfection can search high and low and never find it. When we find a place where time is preserved for the sake of education, introspection and grace by humility, it is like visiting an old family cemetery.

Admitting the dark through displays heals and assures us that we can do better. It’s to embrace the beauty and power of accountability and truth; not hide from it.

MARY H. YARBOROUGH

Roosevelt Drive

Eutaw Springs

Statue of children

A recent Post and Courier letter to the editor suggested a replacement for the Calhoun statue.

I agree that something needs to be erected that will inspire people to come together, but it must be an idea free from bias, hate and bigotry.

Racism and bigotry are ugly words. No one is born a racist. It comes from the influences of others and what we see and hear as a child.

Children aren’t tainted. They don’t see color when they look at another child. They see a playmate, a friend they can hug.

Why not a sculpture of a group of children of all colors?

This is where racism and bigotry end: educating the children, not influencing them with ugly words. This is where we need to start.

JOHN JACUMIN

Blue Jasmine Lane

Charleston