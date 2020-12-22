Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 numbers go up in state while restrictions go down

On March 31, when The Post and Courier reported 158 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a lockdown of all nonessential businesses and activities.

On Dec. 18, when the newspaper reported 3,650 new cases in our state, everything is open: schools, bars, gyms, restaurants and college sports. Why does this make sense?

SUE FLASTER

Chapel Street

Charleston

Housing help needed

Every resident of Charleston County should strive to not only educate themselves on the affordable housing referendum, but aim to make sure that, if proposed once again, the outcome is different.

On average, residents spend more than a third of their income on housing. The ball to get affordable housing built needs to be rolling a lot faster than it is now.

As the time on the public housing waitlist soars to more than a year and a half, the county urgently needs a solution to reverse this crisis as soon as possible.

GRAYSON HACKETT

Meeting Street

Charleston

Vaccine priorities

Since March, the world has been in turmoil due to COVID-19. Nine months later, scientists have developed vaccines.

First responders, doctors, nurses and long-term care personnel are to be the first to receive the vaccine.

My question is: What about funeral home employees who are final-care responders?

These people are definitely essential workers, possibly exposed on a daily basis. Both embalmers and office workers serve families who may have tested positive.

We have not even been included in the essential workers category. Shouldn’t we be included among the first to receive a vaccine?

F.A. FIELDING

Logan Street

Charleston

Biden’s picks flawed

President-elect Joe Biden’s selections for his national security and foreign policy team are being lauded.

In a Nov. 27 letter to the editor, a writer called the team “experienced, trusted and professional.”

The core of this team served in the Obama-Biden administration.

Some of the blunders and impacts attributable to that group include growth of the ISIS caliphate and the Benghazi terrorist attack. Also, the reversed decision on providing Eastern Europe with defensive missiles, and the refusal of Ukraine’s request for defensive weapons. They allowed Russia to establish a military presence in Syria, and gave no response to the Russian invasion of Crimea and a weak response to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

China also made significant economic progress while hurting the U.S. economy and U.S. citizens, and Biden, Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan have all made statements indicating a softening stance toward China.

At this point, Biden’s foreign policy appointees deserve much deeper scrutiny and a lot less praise.

JOHN SLOSAR

Pierce Street

Charleston

Rhetoric dangerous

Here are some facts: Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes and he received 306 electoral votes with all states now certified.

The point is, the election is over and it wasn’t even close. The conspiracy theories related to voter fraud and a rigged election seem to be a fundraising exercise for President Donald Trump, who is deeply in debt.

Trump’s legal team “strike force” is 1-53 in court since the election, with that one win reducing the cure period by a couple of days for some absentee ballots in Pennsylvania. The change had no impact on the final outcome.

The lawsuits have no merit or basis in reality, but the rhetoric driving them is highly dangerous to our democracy.

And yet Sens. Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina refuse to recognize Biden as president-elect and continue to fan the conspiracy theory flames.

Election officials and state legislators across the U.S. have been the target of violent threats for doing their job.

Our two U.S. senators need to stop aiding and abetting this behavior and publicly acknowledge the results.

RALPH DOE

Honeysuckle Lane

Charleston

Mail mistakes made

I am wondering what is going on with the post office.

Instead of getting mail in the afternoon, my mail is coming late at night, as well as Sunday evening. We are getting other people’s mail as well.

Is this what it is going to be like in the future? I hope not.

ANNA BARNETT

Habitat Boulevard

Johns Island