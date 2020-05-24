Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 dangers are real for this 71-year-old

I am 71 years old and have asthma. The threat of COVID-19 is more real to me than most.

It is as potentially lethal as being confronted by an armed assailant.

I shuddered when I read retired New York attorney Stan Neustadter’s quote in the May 3 Post and Courier about the gradual reopening: “Why live like a rabbit? Plus I’m approaching 78. I’ve had a good run.”

The young have been relatively unscathed by this virus except, perhaps, in losing a grandparent. Heaven forbid. The old have begun to calculate their odds and the level of fear they can tolerate.

At my age and with my chronic lung condition, I have to protect myself against COVID-19 and guard against the thoughtless and selfish acts of those who diminish or dismiss the real risks of this virus.

They don’t wear gloves. They don’t wear masks. They don’t practice social distancing. They aren’t the primary target of this virus; I am.

I have had a good run, too, but it’s not over yet. I will “live like a rabbit” as long as it takes.

Sadly, that may be longer than need be if the government moves too quickly to reopen and the majority neither understands nor respects the risks they pose as asymptomatic carriers.

I’ve had a good run, but I am not yet past my sell-by date. I intend to enjoy several more laps.

TISH LYNN

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

No empathy

Recently I’ve been yelled at by a fellow shopper at Publix who called me stupid for wearing a mask and run off a walking path while walking my dog by four middle-age women who weren’t practicing social distancing and refused the common courtesy of sharing the path.

In the second case, I stood flabbergasted as the women ran through pairs and solo walkers alike, completely uncaring as others jumped out of their way.

This is why, as other countries watch their death toll slowly slide toward zero, the U.S. bungles its response and our death toll continues to rise.

We’ve forgotten how to show empathy. Our national emotion — selfishness — allows us to care about others only if it doesn’t cost us anything.

And that mistake is, in this case, the difference between life and death.

I’d say we’re better than this because many people are. But we as a nation, I’m not so sure anymore.

JAY SHIFMAN

Seven Farms Drive

Daniel Island

Wake up, America

It’s time to hold China accountable. More than 90,000 people have died in the United States, and many more will die from COVID-19. Why? Because the Communist Party will lie, cheat and kill to keep their people under control through a failed system of government.

I was astonished to learn the United States handed over 80% of our pharmaceutical manufacturing and crucial health care materials to this nation.

We can’t even trust the Chinese to make dog food without it killing some of our beloved pets. So why we would trust the Chinese to produce the vital drugs we need for our families?

Money.

This allows the Chinese government to abuse their people and continue to be bad actors on the world stage. As a military officer, I have heard it said many times that the United States was funding its own demise. If you need proof, just look at how our country has been brought to its knees. And the worst is yet to come.

Why did our Congress allow the U.S. supply chain to be controlled by a group of Communists? Cheap labor and greed.

It’s time to stop giving away our intellectual property for a fast buck and bring the jobs home.

Make no mistake, China’s goal is to become the world’s superpower, surpassing the military might of the United States. If we don’t wake up, this will happen by our own hands.

MITCH WITHERSPOON

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Retired Air Force lieutenant colonel

Willow Branch Way

Mount Pleasant

Watch your wake

Now that the boat ramps in South Carolina have reopened, a few thoughts on the Folly River may be appropriate.

Folly Beach has a great boat launch with multiple ramps, floating docks and a large parking lot. If one goes west (left) on the river, it opens into the Stono River. Another left turn takes you into the ocean.

Going east (right) from the boat ramp allows you to go, if you do it carefully, toward the Morris Island Lighthouse and into the ocean.

There are many good fishing and shrimping spots along the river. It seems that many boaters haven’t taken the time to read the S.C. Department of Natural Resources regulations or to study the Folly River.

One must go headway speed (the minimum speed necessary to maintain steerage) within 50 feet of a dock, anchored boats or people in the water.

The Folly River is deep enough that boats can pass in the middle of the river.

Now, for a personal request: If while traveling east on the river you see a bald man working on his floating dock, perhaps fishing, shrimping or pulling a crab trap, that would be me. I’m 83 and not as agile as I used to be, so please slow down and move to the middle of the river.

CHARLES MITCHUM

Seacrest Lane

Folly Beach

Kudos to workers

This coronavirus period has been very difficult for all of us.

My family would like to especially thank all the first responders who have done an outstanding job.

We also want to include the newspaper delivery person who had our paper in the box every day on time.

The postal carrier never wavered and continued the excellent service.

The sanitation workers never missed a beat and continued to provide us excellent service.

Sometimes we take too much for granted.

MARY JANE REISS

Linsley Drive

North Charleston

Double graduation?

As most people know, it’s common for class reunions to include previous years. Five years or 10 years are common.

Why doesn’t the high school Class of 2021 offer to share their graduation with the Class of 2020?

Juniors are familiar with many of the graduating seniors so it wouldn’t be like inviting strangers.

What a super act of kindness this would be.

NOEL ISON

Chamblee Road

Walterboro