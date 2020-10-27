Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 cases surge from mass events

Let’s face it, the coronavirus is not going away. We are not “turning the corner.” The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the nation is no coincidence. Hospitalizations are again threatening to overwhelm our health care system.

Mass audience events such as college football games and political rallies, whether indoors or outdoors, inevitably spread the virus.

Wearing masks is critical, but many football fans and rally attendees are not wearing them. They are not social distancing.

It is reckless to attend crowded events at which fans or supporters are shouting, yelling or cheering.

Under these conditions, even if some people in the crowd are wearing masks and even if there is token spacing, the virus will spread and attendees or their loved ones who they infect at home could die or be hospitalized.

College football games are being canceled or postponed because athletes and coaches are contracting the virus. Who knows how many people are being infected at each game and political rally, as it is impossible to track and contact trace so many people?

Despite contracting COVID-19 at one of his events, President Trump still does not get it. He continues his reckless behavior and rhetoric and continues to lie about and downplay the virus.

He has failed in his most important duty: to protect American citizens and speak truth to the country.

DAVID N. SCHAEFFER

Governor’s Drive

Kiawah Island

Graham has changed

I used to admire U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. I always thought he tried to put country before party and could see past partisan politics. It seemed to me, back in the day, that Graham had integrity. But something changed.

And clearly that change has been Donald Trump. As the GOP has become the party of Trump, Graham has become the poster child of what’s wrong with the GOP.

Before the 2016 election, Sen. Graham called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” He said, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed ... and we will deserve it.”

I believed him back then.

In 2016, he also clearly stated that he would take no action on a Supreme Court nominee this late in an election cycle. He said to put him on record and to use his own words against him. Now he’s full-steam ahead with apparent amnesia.

I’m an independent voter and consider myself to be fiscally conservative and more socially liberal. All in all, I’m a middle-of-the-road moderate.

I no longer trust anything Sen. Graham says.

It’s time for a change in South Carolina and that change starts with electing Jaime Harrison. Please vote. It matters.

RALPH DOE

Honeysuckle Lane

Charleston

Reelect Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham deserves reelection in November. He has built an enviable record as a pragmatic conservative in the U.S. Senate. And, over time, his seniority ensures that South Carolina interests are heard at the national level.

Sen. Graham provides strong support for economic development in our state. He’s championed many critical missions and the jobs they create at the Savannah River Site in Aiken.

Sen. Graham’s core principles are in sync with South Carolina. He favors law enforcement, our Second Amendment rights, the free market and the nomination and confirmation of conservative judges.

He opposes government-run health care, socialism, health care for illegal immigrants and late-term abortion. His foreign policy positions are designed to look after our American interests overseas.

Sen. Graham well represents South Carolina on Capitol Hill. It is foolish to switch horses in mid-stream, particularly when we have a strong workhorse like Sen. Graham already.

PATRICK BREENAN

Dibble Road

Aiken

Justice not served

Let me get this straight: An Isle of Palms man is sentenced to two weekends in jail and community service for illegally cutting down two trees, and a former Colleton County sheriff is sentenced to one night in jail and community service for beating his girlfriend, ordering deputies to work on personal projects, coercing an employee into a sexual relationship and using county funds for personal use.

Don’t you just love it when Lady Justice peeks out from under her blindfold?

JAY KAREN

Wando View Street

Daniel Island

Reelect Sandy Senn

I have voted, and the easiest vote that I cast was for the reelection of S.C. Sen. Sandy Senn. She is the most available and transparent office holder that I have ever known.

Constituents don’t need to reach out and ask her what she is doing in Columbia and what her positions might be on things that come before the Senate. Instead, she reaches out to them via her newsletter.

Each week when the General Assembly is in session, Sen. Senn publishes a detailed report letting those who are on her mailing list know what went on during the week. It includes how she voted and why, what’s coming up, plus other information that she believes might be of interest to her constituents.

When COVID-19-related shutdowns started creating havoc with our economy and the ensuing job losses, her newsletter included detailed information on how to get help. She published links to organizations and government agencies where constituents could quickly and easily seek help.

She is a great communicator who deserves to be reelected to Senate District 41.

WALTER D. CARR

Ashley River Road

Charleston

Choose Sam Skardon

We need new local leadership in S.C. Senate District 41, and Sam Skardon is the man for the job.

I met Sandy Senn for the first time in May 2019 at Lowtide Brewery.

For the first time in my career, it felt like teachers had found our collective voice. The conversation started out friendly, but as soon as teachers started trying to explain the importance of making sure education legislation was done right, she began to mock us.

She said that teachers were throwing temper tantrums. She then went on to say that if teachers wanted to make changes, we needed to change our tones and be more respectful.

I have had many unpleasant encounters with the senator since that day, but recently it became personal. Sam Skardon gave me a platform to share my story. I knew she would push back, but I did not expect her to start publicly accusing me of being dishonest.

Unlike my experience with Sen. Senn, Sam Skardon has been in constant contact with me, other educators and education activist groups to truly listen to what changes need to be made. I want a leader who fights for schools, not against them.

Our children deserve a representative who can be a role model.

We need leadership that listens to the constituents, not deletes their comments or blocks them. We need a leader who understands that belittling contrasting ideas is harmful to our community.

SYDNEY VAN BULCK

Ashley River Road

Charleston