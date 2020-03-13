Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 preparedness and SC tourism industry

According to Duane Parrish, state tourism director, the industry generated an economic impact of $23.8 billion in 2019 and employs 1 in 10 South Carolina residents.

Last year, South Carolina received more than 5.8 million deplanements from its five major airports.

The state’s health care infrastructure, however, leaves millions of people at risk, especially those families working across the state’s tourism industry and the uninsured.

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that S.C. had more than 500,000 nonelderly uninsured residents in 2018.

The state leads the nation in emergency room visits ranking fourth and seventh at for-profit and government-run facilities. What this means is that we are looking at a health care system already under stress.

It might be helpful if stakeholders across South Carolina, including representatives from the tourism industry, independently examine their options to protect the health of their workforce and the health of future visitors to the state.

The anatomy of an effective response to this new respiratory pathogen might include making information available to residents and visitors about how and where to go to get tested and treated.

In South Korea, officials tested 66,650 people within a week of its first community-transmitted coronavirus case.

The United Kingdom discovered 115 positive cases after testing 10,083 people.

Next, find and quarantine those who test positive for 14 days to prevent transmission and treat those who develop pneumonia.

Where will residents and visitors be quarantined in South Carolina when the rate of community transmission rises?

USC women

Congratulations to the Lady Gamecocks on another outstanding basketball season.

The team went 32-1 and are SEC champions. Wow.

Gamecock Nation is so proud and we love you and congratulate you.

Forever passionate, “Forever to Thee.”

Erosion solutions

The March 8 Post and Courier article by Chloe Johnson on breakwater structures being used as a solution to coastal erosion illustrates just another attempt at wasting time and money on projects that have failed before but in different formats.

Most coastal managers know that hard structures do not work to stem coastal erosion except directly where they are built.

Rather, they usually cause more harm to areas they don’t protect, such as scouring of sand (seawalls) and interruption of longshore sand transport (groins).

In the case of the South Carolina coast, these breakwaters have the potential to do more harm to the successful ongoing efforts to recover previously endangered species such as sea turtles, manatees and even possibly whales.

They also may interfere with navigation and inshore recreational fishing.

Additionally, they do nothing to alleviate the threat of sea level rise that will ultimately be the primary cause of shoreline loss in South Carolina.

Given a quick cost-benefit analysis, the best erosion control is to use common sense: regulate beach development and use “soft” solutions for erosion control such as beach renourishment and dune preservation, not “hard structure” solutions like breakwaters, seawalls, groins and revetments.

Clean energy

I appreciate that South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas took the time to share an update on Santee Cooper proceedings in his March 3 Post and Courier commentary.

Mr. Lucas writes that immediate and substantial change to Santee Cooper is needed because it will take time to reach a well-negotiated deal with a private utility.

I agree and see this as a perfect opportunity to set Santee Cooper on a path to clean energy.

As a student at the College of Charleston, I am learning about the value of sustainability.

I believe that we as a society have a responsibility to promote change toward a better environment and economy.

In regard to the upcoming Santee Cooper decision, any deal chosen should codify the S. C. House of Representatives’ recent resolution to transition the utility to 100% clean energy by 2050.

In doing so, our elected officials have an opportunity to decrease South Carolina’s fossil fuel use and provide a healthier, more sustainable way of living for residents.

I urge members of the General Assembly to consider the best interests of the state’s citizens and the environment moving forward in their decisions.

