According to an article in the May 12 Post and Courier, the proposed state budget "will provide enough money to hire at least 90 additional counselors who can roam from school to school as needed. ”
Troubled students rarely seek out a counselor for help with their problems. More often, another student, teacher, nurse or coach with ongoing contact will raise a red flag.
A permanent counselor or mentor who has established a rapport with the students and faculty is much more likely to be an important resource for dealing with students who are angry, depressed, bullied, suicidal, suffering from mental health issues or may be a threat to others.
Itinerant school personnel will not have close connections with the students or faculty, nor will they be familiar with the school “climate.”
It takes time to develop the trust needed to have students come forward with their personal issues or their concerns for other students.
MARSHA MORELAND
Island Walk East
Mount Pleasant
Servitude
For several generations, we have acknowledged the immorality of slavery.
But at one time, not only were there defenses of it but arguments that it was a positive, moral good.
That raises the question: Are we blind to our own social structures?
Corporate executives engage in self-dealing to pay themselves tens of millions of dollars annually when that money should be paid to shareholders and employees.
I do not begrudge Walmart Inc.’s Waltons for their billions until I realize that some of their employees need to apply for food stamps to eat.
As taxpayers, we are in effect subsidizing Walmart’s cheap labor when it should be paying its employees more.
Why should we subsidize Walmart to increase the Waltons’ wealth? How much caviar can they eat?
In 100 years, will people look back and ask how we could tolerate such a system of servitude?
JAY T. GOULDON
Savage Street
Charleston
$2B flooding fix?
Try to find a place downtown that is not paved or covered with concrete and granite.
Water has nowhere to go and that causes flooding.
Until there is more green space, all the pipes and pumps will never keep up with flood waters, and the supposed fix will be a waste of dollars.
DAWSON CHERRY
Home Farm Road
Mount Pleasant
Costly visit to city
During a recent visit to Charleston, we were immediately impressed by the architecture, beautiful gardens, the smell of jasmine and the sound of hooves on cobblestone streets.
For the most part, we had a wonderful time.
On the final day of our visit, however, we were involved in a parking situation that has become our dominant souvenir.
I will never forget practically being robbed and held hostage in broad daylight by parking lot attendants while two police officers watched.
Among the disturbing issues we saw:
1. Ambiguous and unclear signs, “complimentary” parking for customers, “self-pay,” or low parking fees used to lure unsuspecting people into particular lots.
2. Systems that have no proof of payment, which allows a gray area for scam artists without fear of being prosecuted.
3. Victims are often visitors with out-of-state plates or tourists unaware of local laws.
4. Property owners seem to allow it because it represents an additional revenue stream.
Our carriage driver said Charleston was known as the “politest city in the United States.”
This designation was recently lost in part because visitors have realized the phrase, “Bless your heart,” has many meanings, not all of them savory.
Although we were able to create wonderful memories, Charleston will not be on our list of vacation destinations in the future.
So to Charleston I say, “Oh, bless your heart.
GARY LOUGHMILLER
Lemon Street
Deland, Florida
New motto?
South Carolina has myriad issues that need immediate attention.
What seems to be our Legislature’s motto?
“Don’t just do something. Stand there!”
TOM DI FIGLIO
Duck Hawk Retreat
Charleston
Public transit
The Charleston area has a world-class airport, but a third-rate public transportation system to go along with it.
A light rail network, trams, buses and dedicated bicycle lanes are needed.
Sprawl is a challenge that many cities around the world have had to face, then come up with solutions that satisfy the population.
I suggest that our traffic engineers look at cities that have similar sprawl and topographic features and reach out to their experts for solutions. Melbourne, Australia, and Arhus, Denmark, come to mind.
The cost of implementing systems similar to theirs would run into the billions of dollars.
Innovative ways to raise this money also have to be tackled.
But a viable transportation system would also be a catalyst to attract funding from outside sources.
Perhaps there is a regional planner or leader out there who has the foresight and resolve to bring these needed changes.
LARRY NYSVEEN
Hollyridge Lane
Summerville
Too many rooms
Is anyone considering what we are going to do with all of these hotels after the developers inevitably overbuild them?
W.H. KASTNER
Furman Drive
Charleston