On July 12, I finish my tour as commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. My two years have been very fulfilling, both personally and professionally. I am so proud of how district employees positively affect this community with their passion and dedication.
I’m lucky to have witnessed the first material dredged from the Charleston Harbor Entrance Channel as part of the Post 45 Deepening Project. Soon, all container ships will be able to call on a 52-foot-deep harbor, benefiting both the state and the nation.
Our regulatory team does an extraordinary job balancing development with environmental protection of wetlands. Whether it’s a residential dock, an expanded gold mine in the Upstate or a vehicle manufacturer, our team is dedicated to this important mission.
Additionally, the district has been constructing and renovating buildings at Fort Jackson for 10 years, contributing to the training of 50,000 new soldiers annually who will be assigned to help protect our country. We are also working on Joint Base Charleston, where we do a variety of projects, including the construction of their new Visiting Quarters.
Finally, each year our employees host dozens of community/STEM days like our Wounded Warrior and sweetgrass pulling events, two of my favorites.
Thank you to our many partners who put their trust and confidence in our team and give us phenomenal support as we work for the community and nation. It has been my honor and privilege to serve in the Lowcountry.
JEFF PALAZZINI
Lieutenant Colonel
Army Corps of Engineers
Hagood Avenue
Charleston
Museum plans
In reference to the June 29 Post and Courier editorial, “Caution warranted for new MOH museum plan”:
In light of the overcrowding in the Charleston metro area and in Mount Pleasant particularly, why is the town, county and state offering to contribute $13 million in taxpayer dollars to another attraction, a local version of the National Medal of Honor museum?
Such projects should be funded by philanthropic organizations and private donors. While a worthy cause, it would be far better to attract less people, thus placing less demands on infrastructure and ambiance.
Instead, this money should be used to upgrade infrastructure, or increase teacher salaries or even lower taxes.
JACK SIMMONS
Church Street
Charleston
No to abortion
I am tired of women saying they have no control of their bodies and need an abortion.
How many contraceptives are available? How about a very loud and emphatic “no.”
Incest is a different story, although in the end, you kill a baby.
MARY ELLEN BABILON
Auld Brass Road
Walterboro
Abortion choice
I strongly oppose the “personhood act” that would end a woman’s right to choose to end her own pregnancy.
Unlike what the anti-abortionists would have you believe, the choice to have an abortion is never an easy one. But, if for medical or emotional reasons, a woman makes that choice, she should have access to a clean, safe, legal setting to have the procedure performed.
I grew up in the 1960s, before Roe v. Wade became the law of the land.
Desperate pregnant women crossed into Mexico or sought the services of questionable medical practitioners.
Banning abortions would not stop them, it would just make them more dangerous. I do not believe the majority of women in our state really support such legislation.
SANDRA GOING
Delhi Road
North Charleston
Reckless drivers
What is going on in the supposedly delightful Lowcountry with reckless, inconsiderate drivers? It is getting worse.
Is there a shortage of police officers? Do these drivers ever get pulled over for speeding, not using their turn signals, reckless driving, etc.?
I’ve placed “slow down” signs in front of my house. And, yes, you probably guessed: Some drivers actually gun their engines to defy them. Don’t tell me to move. I’m from here and have family here.
Where is our leadership?
RICKY G. MARTIN
Dogwood Road
Charleston
SC pork projects
As our state struggles to fund education, social services, law enforcement, environmental oversight, corrections, roads and other core services, it would be interesting to go through the state budget and find how much money is hidden for local “pork” projects.
I suspect the average citizen would be shocked and appalled at the number of eggplant and rutabaga festivals, special-interest construction projects and other boondoggles that are tucked away in the state budget, all without any public scrutiny.
This spending, designed to curry electoral favor with local folks, deprives the state of countless millions of dollars for essential state services.
There tends to be a lot of “wink-wink, nod-nod” among legislators about these expenditures because most of them do it. This is an old story with our legislators.
Perhaps all the pork is the reason we can’t pay teachers competitively. hire enough law enforcement officers, corrections officers and social workers, or fix our dreadful roads.
FRANK MORGAN
Hunter Hill Road
Camden
Divisive rhetoric
Some Republican letter writers vehemently criticize the Democratic leadership, claiming they are destroying the country with their policies while eloquently praising their own. Also some Democratic letter writers vehemently criticize the Republican leadership and advocate for their own policies.
Here is the sad reality: When Barack Obama was president, Republicans opposed everything he wanted to do; it didn’t matter what was good for the country. Their goal was for Obama to be a one-term president. In his second term, they wished for things to get so bad that it would be easy to get a Republican in the White House.
Today, Democrats are doing the same thing.
They oppose everything President Donald Trump suggests whether it’s good for the country or not. Their main goal is to impeach him.
So to all the fanatic letter writers who so strongly defend their party, cool it. Remember both Democrats and Republicans are American politicians who care more about keeping their seats than the good of the country.
Like the saying goes: “All pigs have the same nose.”
G.A. MONOCRUSOS
Savannah Highway
Charleston