Letters to the Editor: Coronavirus threat to military bases

In the March 21 Post and Courier, a Joint Base Charleston spokesperson stated that training is up to the discretion of unit commanders.

The commander of Joint Base Charleston stated that “readiness” is a Department of Defense priority.

So which is the greater and more imminent threat to national security “readiness”: COVID-19 infection that could immobilize hundreds of military personnel and civilian workers, or postponing all group training for a month?

The answer is obvious.

Granted, Joint Base Charleston has to follow orders, but Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has left unit commanders in charge. Take charge, Joint Base Charleston.

Since that statement, disquieting stories in The Post and Courier about serious COVID-19 outbreaks at Army and Marine Corps training bases at nearby Fort Jackson and Parris Island, plus the bizarre story of the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, being “fired” for putting his ships’ company’s health ahead of Navy Department protocol, indicate that more than just Joint Base Charleston need to reassess priorities.

We’re not at war; there is no current threat except COVID-19.

WARREN F. KIMBALL

Retired Navy captain

Otter Lane

Johns Island

Keep nails short

I am an “old school” retired registered nurse and, in this day of deadly viruses and superbugs, it is very important to keep your nails short and clean.

Long nails, artificial nails, and polish may look pretty, but they are the perfect place for all kinds of nasty little things to grow.

My RN training was extremely strict about our nails and keeping our hair off of our collar. This should apply to us today along with hand washing and all others means of keeping ourselves healthy.

LYNDA DENARO

U.S. Highway 52

Moncks Corner

What happened to us?

In a world full of dark places and unethical and immoral characters, the United States of America has been a beacon of hope, a place people around the world tried to emulate.

What happened to doing what is right regardless of the cost, standing up for people who can’t stand up for themselves? When a country finds itself in a position where money and influence control our lives, something needs to change.

Freedom is not just an idea, it is a way of life. If I had to raise a family in a warring country or one where the human rights record is dismal, I would want to go to the United States.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Now our policy is to check to see if they might need food stamps. If they do, they are denied entry.

Is this the home of the free; is this pre-Berlin Wall in Germany? When did the leaders of our country lose the concepts of freedom and empathy?

I hope and pray that our leadership wakes up and finds out that life is not about dollars; it’s about daughters and sons and how you raise them.

WILLIAM PERPER

Excaliber Place

North Charleston

Voters hold power

A recent Post and Courier editorial focused on three areas that the editorial staff felt would improve service provided by the 46 sheriff offices.

More important than those concerns is the constitutionally based nature of the office itself. Both coroners and sheriffs are instituted as other elected offices. To refer to a sheriff’s department is to infer it is part of a greater county bureaucracy, which it is not.

Coroners and sheriffs are entities unto themselves, with the responsibility and authority to carry out the dictates of their office. Previous efforts to further qualify and quantify certain requirements for each office remain in my mind affronts to the nature of constitutional office-holding in our state.

Have we had sheriffs ill-suited for office? Coroners who did poorly when called upon? Yes, both now and in the not-so-distant past. Their failures do not justify outside interference from the public. That same public has the ultimate power over each incumbent every four years at the ballot box.

The poor quality of elected public servants may only be a reflection of the poor judgment and lack of research on the part of the voter. Maybe the latter is in need of some remediation prior to November.

DANNY CROOKS

Harbor Oaks Drive

Charleston

Let’s hit reset button

Can we use the coronavirus crisis and its consequent crises as an opportunity to hit the reset button for work, health and the environment?

Bring manufacturing back to our country. Create adequate pensions instead of having to rely on volatile markets. Design a strong and unified approach to health care and health crises, and rely on clean energy instead of oil, which is able to quickly and deeply disrupt the market.

This crisis is diagnostic and a loud wake-up call. Can we work together to correct what has weakened us as a country and leaves many of our fellow citizens so vulnerable?

CAMILLA TEZZA

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island