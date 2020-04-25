Letters to the Editor: Coronavirus puts focus on supply chains

Our supply chain is more critical than ever during the extraordinary challenge our world is facing. Most front-line companies and workers in this crisis are unknown to us, but they are working 24/7 to keep logistics networks running seamlessly.

An interconnected web of trains, trucks, planes and ships moving 54 tons of goods for every American each year is at the heart of this effort. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries, hauling 672 million tons of goods throughout South Carolina every year.

Trains deliver everything we rely on for farm and factory production, medicines for our families and to support energy demands.

Like some other businesses, the freight rail network is deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government. Thousands of railroad employees and contractors are working around the clock to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.

Trains continue running to keep our economy moving. Please join me in thanking railroad men and women and all transportation employees for the outstanding work they are doing to meet this challenge.

CHRISTY SAMMON

South Carolina director of GoRail

College Street

Carrollton, Georgia

Rescuing our country

Our country is facing the most devastating illness of our time.

Thousands have been sickened by the COVID-19 virus and thousands have died.

Many Americans have lost their jobs due to the virus and cannot pay their bills or even feed their families.

The government is sending unemployment pay to those who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 virus.

But there are still those who have not been able to reach the unemployment office in their state because the phone lines are overloaded.

The first wave of relief funds for small businesses quickly ran out. Many small businesses will never be able to get back on their feet.

Unfortunately, our administration seems to be mostly concerned with helping big businesses like the airlines by “rescuing them” with our tax money.

It seems like some CEOs make enough money to rescue their own companies.

There are 540 billionaires in the United States, according to Forbes 2016 list of the world’s richest people.

A number of these people have donated as much as a third of their wealth to help Americans through this terrible pandemic. Wouldn’t it be beautiful if all the super-wealthy helped our country right now.

MERRY BOROWIECKI

Somerset Hills Court

Mount Pleasant

Caring for patients

In an April 14 Post and Courier commentary, Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC, suggests that in these difficult times the “Medical University of South Carolina has been forced to take hard but necessary actions.”

Every employer has encountered the same challenges. Our community and the state’s future in the “second wave” depend on the investments we make in our employees in the this wave.

Roper Saint Francis Health, with the help of the Medical Society of South Carolina, has kept whole our front line employees for at least the first six weeks of the “flattening.”

Additionally, senior leadership of RSFH and employed doctors have offered to contribute already diminished salaries and benefits to fund additional subsidies should the slowdown run beyond the end of the month.

We believe this will keep our patients cared for by the best team and have employees armed with paid time off and money in their pockets to fuel the recovery when Charleston reopens its hospitable arms.

DR. HANK WEST

President, Medical Society

of South Carolina

Center Street

Mount Pleasant

Dreaming of eating out

Eating in local restaurants has become a fond memory. I dream of eating someone else’s food besides my own.

I have always thought myself to be a pretty good cook. During this time, I have watched dozens of cooking shows, and have made some pretty amazing meals. But I’m sick of cooking, cleaning, gardening and reading. I want out.

I have adhered to the lockdown rules.

Can our local cities and downtown Charleston bend the rules a bit for a limited time to give us outdoor table options? I would feel a bit safer and more confident dining outdoors. Allow us some tables set up in parking lots or on sidewalks.

The weather is getting beautiful and many people might be inclined to enjoy an outdoor meal and support our local restaurants again.

PATTI DUTKO

Parkers Ferry Road

Adams Run