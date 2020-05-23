Letters to the Editor: Coronavirus pandemic qualifies as great catastrophe

COVID-19 is not the apocalypse many religious people have been expecting, when God brings about the end of the world in a battle between the forces of good and evil.

Nevertheless, we are having an apocalypse. The original Greek word means a revelation, an unveiling of what was previously hidden.

It also means a great catastrophe. This pandemic certainly qualifies as such.

It’s striking the difference between those who fantasize about a religious apocalypse from a position of comfort and safety, and those who are experiencing real danger and hardship.

Scientific evidence shows that the pandemic will eventually pass, in part because of the courageous work of our health care and service workers on the front lines, and those volunteering to help them.

It will pass when we distance ourselves from each other long enough so we don’t get the virus and then infect others.

It will take scientists in many countries sharing knowledge to create a vaccine.

In the meantime, we can improve our country with selected rent and mortgage suspensions, a stronger social safety net, paid sick leave for essential workers and more companies allowing employees to work from home.

We can extend kindness and donations as we are able to those less fortunate and emotional support when needed.

In short, we should use common sense, compassion, cooperation and collaboration, all the best parts of civilization and rational thinking. That’s what it takes to overcome an apocalypse.

HERB SILVERMAN

George Street

Charleston

Trucks unleash rocks

Dirt haulers hot rod on Clements Ferry Road as developers continue to fill and build, fill and build.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, I was one of their victims. I was delivering COVID-19 supplies to a granddaughter at Nelliefield Plantation. On a narrow part of Clements Ferry Road, I saw a cloud of dust coming toward me from a white dump truck. A second later, a barrage of rocks struck my car like shrapnel. I ducked.

As far as I could tell, the truck had no markings, but it was very dirty and had sped past me, so I could not identify it.

My windshield took six rocks, another rock broke the glass in the front left-turn indicator light. The hood of my car has nine paint divots.

I’ve been informed the police will do nothing because insurance will cover replacing the windshield without paying the deductible.

Replacing the piece of glass over the turn light costs $235. A paint job will be needed to touch up and to prevent rust. Those will not be covered by insurance.

The developers and builders need to be accountable for the people they hire to wrangle dirt and rocks from one location to another. Limit their loads, cover them better and report their “mishaps.”

BONNIE GROSSMAN

Mariners Ferry

Charleston

Landlords need help

What about relief for landlords? Our tenants are not paying rent. We cannot afford flood insurance, property taxes or maintenance unless we get rents from our tenants.

Our retirement income depends on rent, but this year we are hurting.

Some think all landlords are rich. Trust me, many are not.

Some of us depend on our tenants so we can pay our bills.

ANDREW SELCER

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Just lucky enough

If we have been lucky enough to have been able to stroll through our neighborhoods, then maybe we have been just lucky enough.

On one meandering, I observed a couple in rocking chairs on their porch conversing with two younger folks seated a respectable distance away.

Upon commenting in admiration about their proper social distancing, the couple identified with pride the visitors as their grandchildren.

Another walk led to a sign inviting neighbors to watch and/or feed the happiest chickens one could ever imagine.

Each day’s neighborhood walk reveals a daily magic: a mother creating a splash park for her children, a family creating an egg-decorated forest wonderland, an inviting sidewalk chalked exercise course, beekeepers tending their bees, grandparents pushing strollers and children creating new activities from one driveway to the next.

Perhaps, the best discovery in all these observations is the many manifestations of love.

SHARON LEFF

Travers Drive

Charleston