Letters to the Editor: Coronavirus pandemic is this generation's crisis

Before winter’s end, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are expected to surpass the 291,000 combat casualties from World War II.

This sobering comparison should cause us to reflect on the experience of our parents or grandparents, as memorialized in Tom Brokaw’s book, “The Greatest Generation.”

Raised during the Great Depression and seeing their families lose jobs and businesses, suffering hunger and uncertainty, these young adults and their families were thrust into their own generational crisis: four years of war. Rationing, curfews, shortages of basics of daily living and the eventual deaths of hundreds of thousands of young soldiers were faced with steely resolve and a shared goal of eventual victory.

Strong national leadership from the Franklin Roosevelt administration was critical during this time, helping Americans navigate the myriad hardships while being realistic about the dangers faced.

Today, we hear that “pandemic fatigue” threatens to unleash increased spread of COVID-19. The desire to visit friends, bars, gyms and restaurants is understandable, but how does that make any sense when the experts tell us to expect death numbers that will exceed World War II?

Perhaps if we’d had effective science-based leadership at the beginning of the pandemic, we now would be thankful for the fruits of our sacrifices.

With information and inspiration we could have faced our own generational crisis together. Instead, we have been divided politically, with the effect that many are talking about giving in to the need for more social interaction after a few months of deprivation. I doubt that the Greatest Generation could relate.

JOSEPH MOORE

Dorchester Avenue

Summerville

Freudian slip?

I was amused by the Oct. 9 Post and Courier headline, “Guests ‘anxious to cruise,’ as Carnival plans restart,” that quoted Arnold Donald, the CEO of Carnival Corp.

The first definition of “anxious” is worry, unease or nervousness, typically about an imminent event with an uncertain outcome. The second definition is similar.

Only the third definition means “eager.”

I wonder if choosing this ambiguous word wasn’t a Freudian slip.

If the CEO of Carnival is worried and nervous about the outcome of resuming cruises during a pandemic, the cruising public (and the cities they visit) certainly should be as well.

BOBBIE ROSE

Bennett Street

Charleston

Keep forest intact

As a resident of Sullivan’s Island for 50 years, the thing that I most treasure about the island is the accreted land, which is a remarkable gift to all.

I wrote my master’s thesis in landscape architecture on the undeveloped land, which is the crown jewel of natural areas on the island.

What is proposed by the town’s “mediation agreement” is a travesty. The so-called compromise calls for radical vegetation removal that will destroy the maritime forest.

A haven for native wildlife and an important location of native plants of several ecosystems, this area is an essential habitat for birds, which depend on this place for food and shelter during their migrations.

This protective land forms a barrier during hurricanes and is increasingly important for natural water retention. The area is used for environmental education and is enjoyed by birders and walkers who appreciate the tranquility.

Three town council members voted against the proposal, but four were obviously in favor of cutting before the mediation took place. The negotiations were pushed forward during the coronavirus pandemic with no public input. The majority of island residents oppose this radical vegetation removal.

This land is an invaluable trust, not only to Sullivan’s Island residents both human and nonhuman, but to all people in the Lowcountry. It should not be destroyed.

CLYDE TIMMONS

Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island

Cancer conversation

Every 13 minutes a woman dies of breast cancer. Where is the outrage? About 90% of breast cancer deaths are a direct result of metastatic disease (MBC).

MBC is not a specific type of breast cancer but rather the most advanced stage. Breast cancer itself does not become deadly until it spreads to other parts of the body.

MBC is treatable but no longer curable. Treatment is lifelong and focuses on preventing further spread of the disease and managing symptoms.

We need to change the breast cancer conversation to include MBC. Of the 3.5 million people living in the U.S. with a history of breast cancer, an estimated 155,000 have MBC. This means when the average person thinks about breast cancer, they are thinking about those who had early stage disease, were treated and, to their knowledge, are fine.

This is certainly understandable, but an ongoing challenge and one that must be addressed to make progress in education, awareness and research.

Early detection does not guarantee a lifetime cure and treating early stage breast cancer does not mean the person will never have it again. MBC can occur 5, 10 or 15-plus years after a person’s original diagnosis and successful treatment.

For more information, go to stopbreastcancer.org.

LISA ANN WHEELER

Field Coordinator and Lead Breast Cancer Advocate

for South Carolina

National Breast Cancer

Coalition

Banks Mill Road

Aiken

Thanks, poll workers

We want to thank the workers at the Berkeley County Board of Voter Registration and Elections for making our in-person early voting experience so pleasant on Oct. 14.

Everyone was professional, helpful and very friendly. They set such a great example that all of those waiting in line were friendly and respectful.

We were pleasantly surprised to see how well they handled drop-offs of paper ballots. Those voters could hand over their ballot, see it actually deposited into the official drop box and be on their way in minutes.

Actually, we’ve come to expect this level of service since we’ve been early voters before. The experience has always been good.

Workers certainly elevate our trust in the electoral system, at least here in Berkeley County.

Keep up the good work.

MARYLOU ARDREY

DOC ARDREY

Oyster Bay Drive

Summerville