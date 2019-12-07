As every schooled person knows, to have fire you must have oxygen, a heat source and fuel. Check out California where critics of controlled burns have worked to stop them.

Without the excess fuel, the fires would not be so intense. Let us all learn a lesson that California is learning the hard way.

FORREST BONNER

Madison Court

Mount Pleasant

Nuisance flooding

With a higher frequency of nuisance flooding downtown this year, I am wondering if the channel dredging is contributing to the problem.

The Corps of Engineers report stated, “There will be no flooding induced by the construction or the maintenance and operation of the project.”

I find that an interesting choice of words. By itself that may be true, and you might think that the high and low tide levels would be equal in the open water at the harbor entrance and at The Battery.

I am not an engineer, but it seems to me a larger opening, i.e., deeper channel, would allow water to flow faster and farther into the harbor and beyond during a high tide and someday during a big storm surge.

This may be another man-made problem that will conveniently be blamed on natural occurrences.

MARTIN BLANCHARD

Turner Street

North Charleston

Gailliard safety

Why are people being checked and purses being searched by security after entering the Gailliard?

Unfortunately, we live in a world where safety is questionable, but allowing a perpetrator access to the elevators, lobbies and restaurants before checking for danger seems counterproductive. Why is this procedure being followed?

BARBARA GOLDBERG

Cain Drive

Mount Pleasant

End shark fin trade

On Nov. 20, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham voiced his support for animal welfare by standing up for sharks and urging his colleagues to vote for the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act, H.R. 737.

The bill, which makes it illegal to possess, buy or sell shark fins or any product containing shark fins, passed the House with more than two-thirds of Congress’ support. Although the horrific practice of slicing off a shark’s fins and tossing the live animal back into the ocean is prohibited within U.S. waters, it is still legal to possesses, buy and sell shark fins and shark fin products.

Shark finning has devastating effects on the global shark population, which in turn negatively impacts their ecosystems.

Thanks to compassionate legislators like Rep. Cunningham, we are now a step closer to enacting legislation that will allow the United States to cease being a hub of the shark fin trade.

Thank you, Rep. Cunningham, and keep up the good work.

SANDRA BROWN

Royalist Road

Mount Pleasant

Tillman-Clemson link

Gene Sapakoff, while acknowledging Ben Tillman’s contribution to the creation of Clemson College, considers Tillman’s name being on a building a blight to the university.

Unfortunately, Mr. Tillman is also listed on the Clemson University website and many other historical documents linking the two together forever. Simply removing letters from a building will not rewrite history and the connection.

To truly remove this blight so as not to offend anyone and create a safe space, Mr. Sapakoff should be demanding that the university be closed, all buildings leveled and the land returned to farming. Because only then will Clemson University be able to shed its past and build upon what is truly important in Mr. Sapakoff’s world, a proud football team.

Maybe Mr. Sapakoff’s next column can be about the need for safe spaces on the football field for players and fans in the stadium.

DOUGLAS GUERRY

S.C. Highway 41

Jamestown

Hispanic veterans

Having served in Vietnam as a corpsman with the Marines, I’m dumbfounded by the recent deportations of Hispanic veterans.

In Vietnam, I had many Hispanic service members under my care, and they bled just like the rest of us.

I’ve listened to opinions about our military conflicts. More recently, l’ve followed opinions with regard to war in the former Yugoslavia as well as the first and second Gulf Wars.

So many with clenched teeth and clenched fists demanded that we defeat our enemies, but it seemed as if someone had nailed their feet to the floor when it came to signing up.

Some of our devoted veterans of Hispanic heritage are being deported by our government.

There is no doubt about the criminality of these policies. For their sake, please stand up for these veterans. Make this again the home of the brave.

HENRY WILLIAMSON

Clydeville Lane

Cottageville