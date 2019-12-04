I was born during World War II so I remember many of the scientific advancements since the 1950s.

My general impression is that these advances have been good for our population. Jet planes, spaceships, the internet, iPhones, microwaves, enhanced agriculture, nuclear and solar power, and vastly increased knowledge of the universe are all areas where I have noted tremendous value and general acceptance by the public.

There have been a few scientific advances that have been questioned such as the dropping of the atomic bomb, but these questionable developments have not been without some value to our citizens.

It has been only recently that I have become aware of the outright misuse of scientific activity.

It seems that people whose wealth is threatened by scientific studies have been able to enlist “other scientists” who will contradict or cast doubt upon valid mainstream science for personal gain.

For example, the tobacco industry has fought against science that shows smoking to be detrimental to people’s health.

The oil, steel and coal industries have fought against environmental and climate change science.

Drug companies have used scientific studies to contradict science that threatens their profit margin.

Such manipulation is not right and those who engage in it should know that it is not right. Their greed for money and power outweighs their moral judgment. We should put a stop to such activity.

LAMAR McCARRELL

Summitbluff Drive

Greenville

Tillman Hall

Gene Sapakoff has every right to express his political beliefs, but they should properly appear with Brian Hicks on the Commentary page.

I would like to respond to both his view that unsavory events of the past should somehow be hidden and the views of professor Scott Poole of the College of Charleston, who concurs.

All the facts about Ben Tillman are true. That is the history.

Professor Poole would urge us not to consider “context” when judging Tillman because, “First, it sounds sophisticated because the person using it seems to be saying we should understand historical context.”

That is precisely what I believe. “But, when used as an apology for a figure in history, it’s meaningless ... ”

How can we apologize for historical facts?

Tillman is quoted, “We deny, without regard to color, that all men are created equal, it is not true now, and was not true when Jefferson wrote it (in the Declaration of Independence).”

Tillman could not be more wrong. Jefferson penned that phrase, which defines this most wonderful republic ever, knowing it was aspirational. Without unaltered facts of history, we can’t know how far we have come from the idealism of Jefferson to the reality of today.

Tillman was elected to the U.S. Senate and as South Carolina governor by the voters of the time, which excluded most African Americans and all women. He couldn’t get a vote for dogcatcher in our “enlightened” present. America is great and getting better at an amazing rate. Don’t erase the mile markers.

MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN

Wade Hampton Avenue

Walterboro

End impeachment

In 2018, several new congressional members arrived in the House of Representatives. Most promised constituents they were going to get something done that the people really cared about.

Sadly, these promises were not kept. Instead, the people were left to the mercy of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Chuck Schumer.

Yes, elections have consequences. The arrival of Rep. Joe Cunningham and his freshman colleagues certainly did.

This impeachment drama has to stop. The only people who are winning from this divisive process are the enemies of America who are no doubt enjoying the show as we tear ourselves apart.

House Speaker Pelosi’s contention that she is only protecting the Constitution is nonsense.

Soon our political representatives will have the opportunity to support the American people by getting on with the business of the people, or fold to a minority who, unfortunately, have the power to do untold damage to our political system.

“Get rid of a duly elected president at all cost” seems to be the Democrats’ clarion cry.

Will this be the “new normal” when the losing party trumps up charges to toss out the winner? If so, we can look forward to more divisiveness and political paralysis.

It remains to be seen how Rep. Cunningham will behave when he makes a decision whether to support Rep. Pelosi and continue to waste our time, or get something accomplished for the people he represents.

DOUG KENNY

Medinah Drive

Mount Pleasant