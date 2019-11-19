In a Nov. 10 Post and Courier editorial, the editors wrote about the sewer disaster in the town of Hollywood.

While we all agree that this public health issue continues and that our elected officials need to lead, I was somewhat confused that there was no mention of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the congressman for my location in Hollywood.

I urge all of those who are represented by him to contact his office.

Surely this public health issue warrants some type of grant or assistance to fix this lingering situation.

JIM AIKEN

Deep Step Drive

Ravenel

Sophomore shuffle

As a Citadel alumnus, I want to comment on the opposition to change to the fourth-class system ordered by Citadel President Glenn Walters, a retired four-star Marine Corps general, and being implemented by Commandant Eugene Paluso, a retired Navy captain. Both are highly decorated and accomplished military officers.

I am sure this decision was made only after rigorous review and planning.

Over the years, we have seen many changes, some successful, some not, but the process has made The Citadel stronger and the outstanding institution it is today.

Whether I agree or not with this change, I have complete confidence that our president and commandant will adjust the system if needed, including reverting back if necessary.

I appreciate Brad Bruggemann’s sincere enthusiasm for The Citadel, but respectfully disagree that the proposed change warrants a “Save The Citadel” moment or flying protest banners at football games.

As one fellow alumnus to another, please reconsider. Let’s just support our team and school at the game.

We can and should hold Gen. Walters accountable through the Board of Visitors and our alumni associations. Leaders need the flexibility to lead, and The Citadel benefits from unity once a decision has been made. We have two distinguished alumni at the helm of our school and I trust in their ability to wisely implement change.

ROBERT SCOTT

Citadel Class of 1981

South Battery Street

Charleston

Another shooting

Our society has reached a new low. Two children died from a school shooting on Nov. 14.

We are so accustomed to this form of tragedy that the story was on page A7 of The Post and Courier. The senseless killing of schoolchildren is now so frequent that it barely makes the news.

The only common denominator in all of these murders is easy access to guns. All other excuses are nonsense.

Children shouldn’t have to wear bulletproof vests to school. Control guns. They are lethal.

DARLENE MULHERN

Sea Foam Street

Summerville

Dangerous road

I have lived on Old Charleston Road since the late 1970s.

The road was then part of Highway 17. This is a narrow, two-lane road with no sidewalks and a posted speed limit of 35 mph, which is an absolute joke. The road is only about 2 miles long with businesses on both sides and six families remaining.

The problem, which I pray to see addressed in my lifetime, is that this road is primarily used as a shortcut to Main Road from U.S. 17 South. The vehicles, which consist mostly of tractor-trailers, fuel tankers, cement trucks and hurried drivers, never acknowledge the change in the speed limit from 55 mph to 35 mph.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

This very narrow road has turned into an extremely dangerous racetrack.

Most of the remaining residents are elderly. Even being able to cross the street to check our mail is dangerous and scary.

I hope someone in authority will recognize the need for an intervention of sorts, whether speed bumps or increased traffic enforcement.

If nothing is done, I fear that the residents of this road will experience a terrible disaster.

RUTH MIDDLETON

Old Charleston Road

Johns Island

Impeachment hope

Every time I hear the word impeachment, it gives me hope that no one, including the president, is above the law.

The Founding Fathers were very smart to put in the Constitution the reasons why a sitting president should be removed from office.

Just imagine having unqualified presidents governing the country with wrong and unorthodox policies that harm the lives of all of us and not being able to do anything about it.

That’s why impeachment sounds like soft music to my ears.

G.A. MONOCRUSOS

Savannah Highway

Charleston