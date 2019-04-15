Considering what a blueprint for democracy our Constitution provides, I’m beginning to wonder how many current members of Congress took a class in American government or actually read the Constitution.
Today’s Congress seems hellbent on tearing this document apart because it doesn’t benefit political party ideology. For example, increasing the number of judges on the Supreme Court and eliminating the Electoral College.
How we choose our president was one of the more important compromises that came out of the Philadelphia Convention in 1787.
If the popular vote alone determined who would lead America, fewer than 12 states would inevitably control every election. The 38 other states would have no voice at all.
Voting is a privilege in this country. Age, citizenship and residency are the criteria. Those who aren’t citizens should become citizens through the process our lawmakers devised in order to have a voice in government.
George Washington, while having only a limited formal education, nevertheless proved his leadership skills through his military career, making him the obvious choice as our first president.
In his farewell address, he warned of the dangers of political parties, saying they would be the undoing of this country. It seems more and more that our two-party system is manifesting this. How prophetic Washington was.
The Philadelphia delegates will never stop spinning in their graves due to the pettiness demonstrated daily by Congress. They were elected to represent the people, not their political party or lobbyists.
If they really want to make changes in our government, they should amend the Constitution to limit their terms. Senators would serve two six-year terms, and House members three four-year terms. If they haven’t accomplished their work and bettered our government in 12 years, they don’t deserve to stay.
CAROL ONORATO
Deceived again
How disappointing it was to read that Charleston County Council has intentionally deceived us again.
Two years ago, when we were asked to vote for another sales tax increase, the list of projects to be built did not include the extension of I-526.
Council knew how unpopular the I-526 extension was. Council members knew that if they included it on the project list, the sales tax would be voted down. So they conveniently omitted it.
This is what is called a lie of omission. I believe the council does not give a hoot what the project will actually cost. They know full well that once the project is begun, there is no turning back no matter how much over budget the project is. But the taxpayers will be obligated to pay the difference, and most everyone on the council will be long gone.
The people should be outraged, not for what they were told but for what is hidden from them.
LARRY WIESSMANN
Hospital building
Maybe MUSC was thinking long-term. In an April 7 column by Brian Hicks, he pointed to a lack of clarity as to why MUSC needed to build the children’s hospital in a flood-prone area. Only one thought came to mind. “If you build it, they will come.”
Consider this “Field of Dreams” metaphor: Our beloved flood-plagued downtown Charleston medical district is the “field.”
MUSC is, of course, the main star, Kevin Costner, and the comprehensive plans, resources and funding necessary to alleviate Charleston’s decades-old flooding issues are the “dreams.”
So why does MUSC need to build a nearly $400 million children’s hospital close to its research facility, its heart and vascular center, its Hollings Cancer Center, its university in a flood-prone area amid rising sea levels? I think it’s simply because, “If you build it, they will come.”
M. LEANNE DURYEA
Tiger Woods
Thank you, Tiger Woods. It was a welcome relief when Woods won the Masters on Sunday. I could not find one word about Clemson football or Clemson anything in the Monday Sports section. The articles by Doug Ferguson and Gene Sapakoff on Tiger’s win were timely and well written.
MARSHALL SWINDALL
Impaired driving
With easy access to Uber and Lyft, why do we still have impaired drivers on our roads?
Drunken driving is a crime that kills nearly 11,000 people a year and injures another 300,000. These crashes are violent. They change lives forever.
In its latest newsletter, Mothers Against Drunk Driving asks that impaired driving be treated as a crime, not an accident. You can go online and sign a petition that MADD is circulating. It is time to stop drunk and impaired driving.
JODY MARTINDALE
Border wall
We now have the benefit of Brian Hicks’ four-part report on the border wall with Mexico.
Bottom line: “Securing the border will take more than a wall.” Duh.
“It will take a system of technologies and approaches to secure the border because there is no silver bullet.” But the wall is part of that system in some locations. Who did not know that?
Then-Sens. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, and Joe Biden certainly knew when they voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which authorized 700 miles of fencing, satellites and drones.
Those same partisans have been in lockstep opposition to a secure border for two years in the face of a growing humanitarian crisis simply to deny President Donald Trump one of his campaign promises. This calls into question their denials of being for open borders.
Not one to cede a point easily, Mr. Hicks ends his report with this: “People question what form the U.S.-Mexico border should take: a fence, a high-tech security system manned by thousands of Border Patrol agents or ... The Wall.”
No, it will take the Congress to get off its backside and give us a smart border wall system.
It isn’t “either/or.” It’s “and.”
MOULTRIE D. PLOWDEN
Not adequate at all
The South Carolina Legislature is debating the issue of giving all teachers a 30-minute duty-free period. Why do teachers need this luxurious benefit? So that they may be able to go to the lavatory to relieve themselves. It is reported that some teachers wear diapers as they do not have a single private moment during the day to answer nature’s call.
Please name one other profession that endures these conditions on a daily basis?
TOM DI FIGLIO
Ultimate karma
When I read your recent headline, “Poacher killed by elephant, eaten by lions,” my first thoughts were either this is the ultimate example of karma or I’m reading The Onion.
CHUCK JAYMES
