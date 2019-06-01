West Point women
A May 24 article in The Post and Courier was about West Point’s 2019 graduating class that included 34 black women.
First, congratulations to the record number of black women cadets to graduate. One of them, Stephanie Riley, noted that when she arrived as a freshman, a white woman cadet told her she was admitted only because she was black.
Allow me to counter that insensitive comment: She got in because of her perseverance, intelligence, self-respect, respect of others, integrity and diligence.
You all worked harder than most to compete and you did it.
When I entered IBM management, a white man told me, “The only reason you were selected for management is because you’re a white woman.”
“Oh really,” I retorted, “just watch me.” I had a stellar management career for 23 years, achieving more than I ever imagined.
The black women graduates will do well because they and their entire class have traveled a rugged road and will continue to do so.
Congratulations and may goodness bless your life journey.
SHIRLEY B. BERARDO
Schooner Bend Avenue
Summerville
Unconvincing
Bryan Derreberry’s opinion in the May 23 Post and Courier that “everybody” is behind the I-526 completion is just that. I am unconvinced.
My concerns revolve around financing and County Council’s responsibility. Mr. Derreberry and others appear optimistic regarding funding. But The Post and Courier has reported about the county’s reliance on apparent broken promises related to the use of tax referendum money and $195 million in funding from the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Study.
CHATS’ support was vague at the time, and officials reported that they didn’t have the funds and didn’t know when they might.
Charleston County Council, in its selfishness and arrogance, was willing to use regional highway funding for many years to fund a project that was not on any area priority lists while projects that could benefit others in the region would go lacking.
Mr. Derreberry also cited Gov. Henry McMaster’s support for the project. I find the irony amazing.
When various state political leaders from Charleston County left office, some local leaders and columnists cried that the project had become political, as if it wasn’t earlier.
Apparently, if it is your project, “political” is OK. If you are considering support for completing I-526, please remember that Charleston County Council handled the Naval Hospital deal, only partially supported and funded the Johns Island “pitchfork” project and offers only vague assurances of actual I-526 funding.
My opinion is that uncertain funding for uncertain costs on a project that not “everyone” can get behind is scary.
ROBERT HOOVER
Cypress Campground Road
Ridgeville
A power tactic
Regarding the recent rally in support of improved working conditions for South Carolina teachers, The Post and Courier reported that other legislators shared House Speaker Jay Lucas’ view that, “What I worry about with the rally itself is that support in the House will begin to erode for education reform.”
What does this attitude and #MeToo have in common? Abuse of power.
It’s an age-old trick of those in power: using the power of their position to marginalize those who dare to push back after years of being abused, ignored, belittled, hit on, assaulted, underpaid or otherwise disadvantaged.
The tactic is to shame them into silence, fear and compliance.
If the teachers’ act of resistance put anyone in a bad light, it’s those in power who failed to proactively take action to ensure that those who teach our children are compensated equitably.
JANE PERDUE
Kiln Point Drive
Mount Pleasant
‘Hotel City’
Keep it up, Charleston. One day you will be renamed the “Hotel City” instead of the “Holy City.”
RENATE LEPORE
High Battery Circle
Mount Pleasant
Road not scenic
Long Point Road, a once lovely and serene winding road, has become, as a previous writer suggested, a bypass from Highway 17 to I-526. The name change will most likely occur because no one seems to have any ideas or plans to alleviate the problems associated with the increased traffic, including from tractor-trailers.
These problems include thousands of vehicles daily on a two-lane road that create noise pollution and dangerous emissions, especially for those of us who live near Highway 17 and Long Point Road.
The intersection is unusual in that it isn’t surrounded by businesses but homes and a historically significant church.
In addition, this once lovely road could provide easy access to Palmetto County Park by bike or a walking path, but I can’t imagine anyone trying to ride or walk along this road now. It is virtually impossible to enter Long Point turning left, especially at Garden Way.
What will it take to entice drivers to continue 2 miles farther on Highway 17 to the I-526 entrance that isn’t surrounded by a residential area? It is a faster and easier access point than the Long Point entrance.
Sadly, this scenic highway has turned once-peaceful neighborhood into a traffic nightmare with no solution for the problems, including truck traffic and speeders.
There has to be a solution, and we sincerely hope that one is being developed.
PAMELA GLENN
Honeysuckle Court
Mount Pleasant
Fudging the truth
Caitlyn Byrd’s article in the May 18 Post and Courier reported on how Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, falsely claimed that South Carolina purchased Ohio’s old, poor-quality voting machines. This egregious mistake is one Fudge needs to apologize for. Her comment displayed both disrespect and ignorance, and it painted South Carolina in a bad light, making the state look incompetent and willing to cut corners. An official apology from Rep. Fudge would not only serve to make amends but also help disabuse those who believed her claim.
MICHAEL SCHWAB
Bampfield Drive
Mount Pleasant