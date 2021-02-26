Letters to the Editor: ‘Complete Streets’ offers hope for walkers, bicyclers

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has had a “Complete Streets” initiative since 2003, however there is very little to show for it.

My perception is that it has mostly been lip service. So, I appreciated the good news regarding the DOT adopting a new “Complete Streets” policy and design approach that requires streets to be planned, designed, operated and maintained to enable safe, convenient and comfortable travel and access for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation.

Complete streets allow for safe travel by those walking, cycling, driving automobiles, riding public transportation or delivering goods.

But why did it take 17 years to make it policy?

I ask that DOT Secretary Christy Hall and every elected official make this policy work for all of our schools.

There is a South Carolina law that prohibits students from having access to a school bus if they live within 1.5 miles of their school.

Yet, the General Assembly and many local council members have shown little interest in providing those children and families with safe, permanent routes to walk or cycle to school.

This results in additional, unnecessary car riders.

South Carolina ranks in the Top 10 of most dangerous states for pedestrians and cyclists. I hope this new policy brings some positive results.

But “How many children bike or walk to school?” is the wrong question.

Instead, it should be “How many households would have members who would bike or walk if they had a safe route to school?”

BYRON WHITE

Wambaw Avenue

Charleston

Littering constant

The pandemic has not made the litter on the highways worse.

I have been living on a major highway for 50 years and have been picking up trash for 50 years.

Yes, people are having more food delivered or are buying it and taking it home to eat.

Palmetto Pride’s volunteers and other groups have been picking up trash for years, and the next day, trash is thrown back out along the roads.

The S.C. Department of Corrections stopped using prisoners to pick up trash because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We wear masks while going inside grocery stores and outside to sporting events.

I suggest we all wear masks and pick up the trash.

DON FUNK

U.S. Highway 17A

Summerville

McCain no hero

A Feb. 9 letter to the editor bemoaned the fact that it is a shame that there is no John McCain courage award.

It seems obvious to me that there is no reason to have such an award, as McCain lacked courage when he threw a defiant thumbs down to President Donald Trump in the well of the Senate when he voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act.

He should have had the courage to to stand for the party he had long represented.

As for Rep. Tom Rice, he has gotten what he deserved with the GOP’s censure for his vote to support President Trump’s impeachment. I’m sure this will soon bring an end to his representation.

I hope it is also noted who the eight Republican senators are who voted for the impeachment of the president, who they supported for the past four years.

The other Republicans are not “putting party over country,” as the letter writer puts it. Instead, they are standing strong for the principles and ideals of their lifelong Republican Party, while at the same time loving America.

NANCY KELBAUGH

Loyalist Lane

Mount Pleasant

Governed by laws

John Adams enshrined a basic principle of our democracy in the 1780 Massachusetts State Constitution: “We are a government of laws, not men.”

I thought that principle would never be at risk in our country. Recent events, however, have clearly put it to the test.

Among the more amazing things Sen. Lindsey Graham said and did to defend Donald Trump was his claim shortly after the impeachment trial that “the Trump Movement is alive and well.”

Exactly what is the Trump Movement? Simply stated, it is autocracy, belief in a society governed by one man.

All Americans should take a minute to consider the fact that in Hanoi, Moscow and Beijing, the “fathers” of those countries are displayed in glass coffins in huge mausoleums for all to see and revere.

In America, it is the Constitution that is encased in glass in our National Archives for all to see and revere.

This country was created to be governed by laws, not men.

The Republican Party reveres a man who stood by and watched our Capitol attacked while police officers trying to defend it were assaulted by MAGA hat thugs waving Trump flags.

One police officer died and several were injured.

Yet, those in the party who stood up to their leader are immediately censured.

This time, democracy prevailed, but I am far less confident about the future as long as we keep electing leaders like Sen. Graham.

RICHARD T. SULLIVAN

Old Augusta Drive

Pawleys Island

Vaccinate teachers

How disgraceful it is for Gov. Henry McMaster to call for schools to reopen, potentially exposing teachers to the coronavirus from students or coworkers, then going home to possibly infect their families.

If he is so adamant about wanting the schools to be fully open, then vaccinate the teachers because they are essential workers.

HATTIE COAD

Mount Pleasant Drive

Moncks Corner

Tale of 2 walls

I find it ironic that our national leaders are OK with building a wall around the Capitol to protect them from American citizens but are comfortable letting a number of foreign nationals cross our Southern border.

MICHAEL ROPER

Northbridge Drive

Charleston

A new Teflon Don

John Gotti was known as the Teflon Don because he was charged with numerous state and federal crimes but avoided prosecution multiple times.

After former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment and second not guilty verdict by the Senate, I think Mr. Gotti has relinquished his title.

WILLIAM PLAYER

Equinox Circle

Ladson