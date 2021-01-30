Letters to the Editor: Commentary on COVID-19 lawsuits misleads about immunity protection

A Jan. 27 commentary from J. Richards McCrae III, president of the S.C. Association for Justice, makes a transparent bid to boost trial lawyers’ business and further burden already struggling businesses by asserting they have no right to immunity from all lawsuits related to COVID-19 cases.

He says immunity would infringe on the right to a jury trial. Pull the heartstrings and drive up the costs.

With an uncertain incubation period and transmission not fully understood, proving a customer contracted a case of coronavirus from a particular interaction at a specific store would be difficult.

The cost to defend against such a suit, however, would be an unbearable burden to most small and medium-size businesses.

The idea that businesses can simply file an insurance claim and pass on the cost is ludicrous; deductibles are costly, rates skyrocket, policies are canceled and bankruptcies of businesses and insurers can result from a slew of claims.

Mr. McCrae’s claim that struggling businesses are “selfish” for seeking immunity is hypocritical and absurd.

FLORENCE MILES

Fort Lamar Road

Charleston

Washington wrong

I read with interest Maurice Washington’s Jan. 29 commentary.

I noticed his attempt to dismiss the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection by traitors as “a handful” that “chose to be lawless.” Really, a handful?

A handful that were able to break past police lines in multiple entrances and enter the Capitol? A mere handful that assaulted and injured police?

It does no good for Mr. Washington and others like him to try and downplay what we all saw on national television.

This is not fake news but rather fake accountability.

PAUL VECELLIO

East Edgefield Drive

Summerville

Order of vaccinations

Who receives the COVID-19 vaccine before others entails decisions that are extraordinarily complex and emotional.

While science-based facts inform these decisions, the decisions themselves should be shaped by a broader range of factors that include who we hold to be uniquely important within our families and communities.

I believe we should offer vaccination to all pre-K through grade 12 teachers in priority behind only health care providers.

This would reflect our immense gratitude and respect for those in whom we entrust so much for the development of those we cherish most: our children and grandchildren. Such a decision would not only enhance their growth and well-being but would offer associated public health, social and economic benefits, enhancing and accelerating our recovery and return to normalcy.

I would readily relinquish my vaccination priority to teachers, a choice I believe many other parents and grandparents would happily and proudly make.

DAN CLOYD

Fairbanks Oak Alley

Daniel Island

Merkel’s leadership

So often we do not recognize those to whom we owe so much.

We are greatly indebted to the Western European and Canadian leaders who kept alive the Atlantic alliance in the face of rapidly growing Russian authoritarianism and expansionism during the recent period of U.S. abdication of leadership.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, I thank you.

But no one deserves more of our gratitude than the de facto leader of the European Union, the most powerful woman in the world and, since 2016, the “leader of the free world,” Germany’s Angela Merkel.

Ms. Merkel has a doctorate in chemistry and was a scientific researcher before entering politics in 1989. She emerged as the leader and the conscience of a democratic and united Germany.

Ms. Merkel will be greatly missed when she stands down later this year after having led her nation for 16 years.

RICH BENNETT

Fernandina Street

Mount Pleasant

Corporate jockeying

I was disheartened by Jan. 26 Post and Courier article on companies lobbying for priority treatment in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

After further thought, this is not surprising in an environment where the “bottom line” takes precedent over everything.

The article also reports that companies and business groups deny they are looking to “jump the line” ahead of health care workers, the elderly and chronically ill. If it is not that, what would you call it?

There is no question that businesses, especially small retailers and restaurants, have been hurt by the pandemic but some companies mentioned in the article such as Amazon and UPS have no doubt capitalized on people shopping from home and can expect windfall profits. Did Uber really drive health care workers without charge or was this just another business opportunity?

The last 12 months have been a trying and anxious time for everyone. The emergence of a vaccine offers a sign of hope and the government has set priorities for its distribution. Companies may just want to do what is right and wait their turn.

RICHARD J. KINNEY

West Shipyard Road

Mount Pleasant