Letters to the Editor: Columbia is right on garnishing taxes

The city of Columbia’s Housing Authority opted out of garnishing tax refunds of the poor and working classes because it balanced the needs between these families and the authority’s.

While the amount is small to the Housing Authority, it means so much to those in need and suffering lost wages due to the pandemic.

Kudos to the Columbia’s Housing Authority. Other cities with housing authorities should follow this example and stop victimizing South Carolinians with such a hurtful policy.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms

Kudos to tennis center

I want to give a shoutout to Maybank Tennis Center’s Toni Young and her teaching staff.

On Friday nights, the courts are packed with children who love tennis and are practicing safe, socially distanced sports.

I never see that kind of action on the other courts around town. It is so encouraging to see how the city invests in keeping tennis alive and making it a priority to keep our children safe, healthy and outdoors.

Years ago, our daughter had her introduction to Tennis at Maybank, and I credit Ms. Young’s program for instilling in her a high level of sportsmanship, athleticism and the power of being part of a team.

In these very complicated times, it is reassuring to see the continued commitment and heart of Ms. Young and her staff keeping Charleston the best tennis town in America.

COREY HOLLENBECK

Parrot Creek Way

Charleston

Biden’s inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden has, in the eyes of many, pulled off an election miracle with a political campaign run from a basement.

This is a feat unheard of.

Maybe the inauguration ceremony should be held in the basement.

ROBERT UTSEY

Oatly Circle

Charleston

Voter suppression

In the 2019 World Democracy Index by the UK’s The Economist, the United States ranks 25th and is considered a flawed democracy.

The U.S. score was lowered by a poorly functioning government, low political participation and our political culture. In 2016, the U.S. ranked 32nd in the world in percentage of voter turnout.

In 2020, the American public turned out in record numbers during a pandemic to vote in a very orderly manner. Some states were very fluid in changing voting ballot procedures that left some voters at least partially confused about the rules.

The emergence of third parties is often overshadowed by the two dominant parties.

I believe many states suppress voter registration to benefit the political party in control and fail to provide adequate polling locations for the voters from the other party.

The Electoral College was the product of a compromise that enabled the Founding Fathers to accommodate slavery. Its usefulness has most likely expired.

We need a nonpolitical entity, similar to the U.S. Post Office, to manage voter registration, presidential debates, polling place locations and voting integrity.

The American people deserve better than the current system.

CRAIG TODD

Palmetto Hall Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

Holiday memories

Nov. 29 was my 82nd birthday. I was blessed to receive several calls from family members and church friends.

I was watching Fox News recently and they were asking each person if they had any memories that made them happy. Each one shared a story, and it reminded me of my stories.

My dad worked at the Navy Yard. When he came home, I would run up to him and he would lift me up with a big hug. I did this for many of my early years.

On one Christmas Eve, he handed me a chocolate candy bar. This was a miracle as these were not available at the time. (I ate it and was full and very happy.)

My uncle, James Cranwell, visited us every Christmas and would give the kids a $20 bill. In the 1940s, that was huge.

My godfather, Murray Murehead, was the postmaster in Mount Pleasant. He also gave me dollar bills, which also made me happy. He later hired me to handle special delivery mail. Yes, that helped me grow up and be happy as well.

I offer my hope that our country would have a happy Christmas, and may God bless all.

JACK CRANWELL

Pinnacle Street

Charleston