Letters to the Editor: Columbia City Council needs to keep quality of life

In November, Post and Courier reporter Avery Wilks wrote about a study the Columbia City Council commissioned on taxes and growth.

I’d like to ask: Is growth always a good thing?

Nobel laureate Michael Spencer argues that growth often does nothing to increase standards of living. In fact, prioritizing growth often leaves out the factors that matter most to workers. We assume economic growth will bring everyone along with it, but that is often not the case.

Compared to Charleston or Greenville, Columbia remains the best city to buy affordable housing.

It’s not just tech and health care workers who are buying houses, but artists as well as food and beverage workers.

Did that factor into Columbia’s study?

Columbia’s lack of growth and high taxes may be troubling from the perspective of an investor, but what about from the perspective of a young family?

Could creating a more favorable climate for investors result in Columbia losing everything Charleston has lost in its unrelenting pursuit of growth?

I fully support an audit to make sure the revenue that is being collected in Columbia is used efficiently, but if we are to consider a change in the tax system, it’s imperative that we consider all perspectives.

Let’s study how changing the tax system would affect things like first-time home ownership and prosperity across races and socioeconomic statuses.

As a former resident of Columbia who now lives in Charleston, I urge the city’s leaders to prioritize the quality of life for the residents who make this city so unique, not on growing wealth for investors who may never call Columbia home.

MACY ADAMS

Wagner Avenue

Charleston

Season of giving

In South Carolina, we’re usually divided this time of year when it comes to football and the correct way to pronounce pecan pie.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic took away this year’s Palmetto Bowl and slimmed down a lot of our holiday plans, maybe we need a new challenge to rally around.

This holiday season, whether you’re a Tiger, Gamecock or fan of another college sports team, I challenge you to give as much as you can to those who are hurting and in need.

Giving Tuesday was the perfect opportunity to give back, and it was done safely from home. Giving

Tuesday is an international day of giving that partnered with companies like Google and Amazon to maximize the impact of gifts this year.

Although Giving Tuesday has passed, the giving does not have to stop there.

Allow the generosity to continue well into the holiday season and the New Year.

Simply skim the Giving Tuesday website or do an internet search for causes in your community to support.

Since we can’t tailgate and talk Palmetto Bowl football this holiday season, take some time to donate this year instead.

So many in our state need help in this time of uncertainty. The tech tools at our fingertips make it possible for everyone to pitch in.

Everyone wins when we work together.

SARA SOUTHARD

Owner, Tripp Construction LLC

East Railroad Avenue

Moncks Corner

Future votes

In the 50-plus years I’ve been voting I have never missed voting in a state or national election. This includes 24 years spent on active duty often using the “dreaded” absentee ballot.

I never registered with either party but probably voted for Republicans two-thirds of the time. Never again. The elected Republicans in this country have done nothing to stand up to the outrageous behavior of Donald Trump culminating in his brazen attack on the valid outcome of this year’s election.

Their moral ineptitude is sickening and their silence is deafening. Not sure how many elections I still have ahead of me but you won’t see me ticking the Republican box anytime.

STEPHEN MALLEY

Seafarer Way

Charleston

Thanks for help

I want to say a big thank you to the three young women who helped me a few weeks ago.

I was in my front yard getting my morning newspaper when all of a sudden, I ended up on the ditch, face down. I was able to sit up but not pull myself up.

Thankfully, three young women on their way to work stopped and helped me up and into my house. I did not get their names but wanted to thank them again for their kindness.

ERVENE HIERS

Burningtree Road

James Island