The beauty is in the details for Colonial Lake gardens.

Stop, look around. Many plants are in flower and are gorgeous.

“All the flowers of all the tomorrows are in the seeds of today,” as the proverb goes, but rarely are their seeds as stunning.

But they’re there for everyone to appreciate. On foot, you’ll see just some of the results of the inspiration and effort of hundreds of volunteer planters, weeders and pruners and a handful of professional designers, horticulturists and donors.

Over 20,000 specimens have found a home at Colonial Lake Park since 2016. Everyone will find something to admire and enjoy.

Take any opportunity to stroll the grounds. Parking is plentiful on Ashley, Beaufain and Rutledge. A few plants appeal to drive-bys, however, most display their splendor best face-to-face.

Many citizens have found a way to contribute to the beauty of this park, the Colonial Common, a 1768 grant from the British Crown to the people of Charlestown.

Cash and securities may be donated to the Charleston Parks Conservancy or to the city of Charleston (FBO Colonial Lake Park). Volunteers are always welcome.

Many plants need watering year-round. We work this park every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

The vision for the Colonial Common will be furthered when work commences on Moultrie Playground. Hundreds of volunteers and donors are needed and invited to participate in this grand civic improvement. Join me and so many others. Yours is a gift to future generations.

MICHAEL MASTER

Rutledge Avenue

Charleston

Repeal ‘CON’ law

The Oct. 17 Post and Courier reported on the “turf war” in which local hospital systems are engaged to stop each other from building facilities or providing services in Berkeley and Charleston counties.

Hospital systems use the state Certification of Need law to stymie competitors’ plans while they proceed with their own.

Worse, they use the CON process and considerable resources to keep independent, cost-effective, high quality options from operating in our communities.

The reason, as stated in the article, is that competition would have financial consequences for the established companies.

We think the consequences of the CON law are far more detrimental to patients than competition might be for feuding health care systems.

We have the ninth most restrictive CON law in the country and, as a direct result, insufficient numbers of surgery centers, addiction treatment facilities, birthing centers and other services.

South Carolina has an estimated 6,331 fewer hospital beds than needed, 10-19 fewer MRI facilities than needed and 33-44 fewer CT scanners than needed.

Rural patients travel farther for routine procedures and treatments, and urban patients are artificially limited to expensive, hospital-owned facilities.

Charity medical care, a condition of the CON law, is less in our state than in non-CON states, according to a study by George Mason University Mercatus Center (bit.ly/36tcacm).

The end result chokes off options for patients. The state of South Carolina needs to stop empowering the South Carolina Hospital Association and its members at the public’s expense and open the door to competition with all its consequences: increased access to more better quality options at lower costs and increased charity care.

The CON law needs to be repealed.

DR. MARCELO HOCHMAN

President, Charleston County Medical Society

Director, Coalition to Repeal CON

Gibbes Street

Charleston

A guy named Joe

On Friday mornings, I attend an exercise class at the new Waring Senior Center in West Ashley.

There are about 15 of us, 65-plus years old, from all walks of life, backgrounds and locations. As we enter the room and after the “hellos,” we warm up by walking around the room. We talk about families, former jobs, travel. Nothing is off limits.

Occasionally, I walk with a big guy, 6-foot-something to my 5-foot-3.

One morning, he was telling me how he and his wife had been sweethearts since grammar school. They had four children of their own, adopted two more and fostered a couple of others. He added how he and his wife got all of them through college. A big wow was about all I could offer.

This guy is a retired pro football player. I could only imagine some skinny quarterback going eye-to-eye with him at a score of 24-30 with two minutes left on the clock. Not pretty.

As we continued our walk, he told me that he attended Mass every morning. His daily prayer is “please let me be near where I am needed.”

This guy is also in the NFL Hall of Fame, but somehow I believe all he wants is to be known as a guy named Joe.

CHRISTINE EBEL

Emerald Forest Parkway

Charleston