More than 307,000 children in South Carolina who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the school year don’t have access to a meals program over the summer.
Congress can help feed more children by authorizing summer nutrition programs that would provide meals, a grocery card and allow for alternative delivery models in areas where children are unable to access these programs.
Every child deserves to have enough food, but many miss meals in the summer when schools are closed.
Congress can help strengthen our work by streamlining how summer and after-school programs work together, allowing the Lowcountry Food Bank to increase the number of meals we provide.
Sometimes children miss out on meals because they can’t get to the nearest summer meal site.
We urge U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina to support the following bills that would help us ensure every child has access to the nutritious meals:
Hunger Free Summer for Kids Act of 2019
Summer Meals Act of 2019
Stop Child Summer Hunger Act of 2019
We encourage you to contact your senators and show your support for fighting childhood hunger in our community.
PAT WALKER
President and CEO
Lowcountry Food Bank
Azalea Drive
North Charleston
United Way cuts
In reference to the July 5 Post and Courier article, “The United Way cuts funds to local charities,” Trident United Way has indeed changed in ways that fail to protect the underserved in our community.
One could say that TUW has lost its “way.”
Post and Courier editorials have emphasized the importance of transparency. Unfortunately, there is little transparency for program expenses in the most recent TUW financial statements.
When TUW officials talk about transparency, they are referring only to the $1.2 million in grants recently announced. Last three-year cycle, those grants amounted to $2.1 million. How are decisions made regarding spending on programs not included in the recently announced grants?
Significant amounts appear to be going into TUW’s own programs that do not have the same accountability structure or transparency as grants to funded partners.
Years ago, TUW emphasized the importance of site visits for evaluating the programs being funded, along with an “outcome measurement” process to determine whether the programs being funded were making a difference in the lives of people being served.
What makes this year’s funding decisions so hurtful to a number of deserving nonprofits is that the funding announcement covers the next three years. TriCounty Family Ministries, Origin SC, Metanoia and other organizations critical to meeting the needs of our community will be cut off until TUW’s 2023 fiscal year.
The losers here are wonderful organizations with incredible people that provide safety nets for the poor.
CHARLES LARSEN
Terrapin Island Lane
Johns Island
Nike decision
Who’s in charge at Nike? The management or Colin Kaepernick?
Nike designs the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July sneakers with the Betsy Ross flag.
The company launches it, and Kaepernick says it’s not socially correct or offensive to some.
I thought his kneeling protest was for the assumed police brutality, racism and criminal injustices, not the flag, the anthem or the country, which some of us believed was the case.
What is his issue now?
Where is the Nike management team? Are heads buried in the turf at the bottom of the bleachers?
As far as I’m concerned, our flag is to be respected. If anyone finds it offensive, leave the country.
DIANE SMITH
Barrier Island Court
Mount Pleasant
Rewriting history?
Regarding the June 28 letter to the editor about South Carolina’s antebellum period, a big “thank you” or maybe an “amen.”
Yes, you wrote that slavery did exist in its time and was a legal institution. What about women’s right to vote?
“We have no ability to conceptualize lifestyles or law of an era with which we have no direct or personal experience,” the letter said.
South Carolina does not deserve to have its history referred to as “our shameful past.”
You cannot rewrite history.
JOYCE EDMONSON SOUTHWELL
Kell Place
James Island
Lunar roads
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, I invite anyone who would like to experience what it would be like to ride around on the moon to come drive the streets of Sedgefield and Willowbrook communities in Berkeley County.
DON WATTS
Clarksville Lane
Goose Creek