Letters to the Editor: ‘Climate change’ charges burdens consumers

I would like to thank the Feb. 17 Post and Courier letter writer for exposing the Weather Normalization Adjustment surcharge by Dominion Energy for using less natural gas because of warmer weather.

The S.C. Public Service Commission is allowing Dominion Energy to add this surcharge.

Consumers with “Budget Billing” will be burdened. Budget billing was designed for ratepayers who want the same payment every month. After a 12-month period, the account is evaluated to determine the accuracy of billing. If your energy use was less than the estimated payment, your new “Budget Billing” payment would be lower.

If you paid less than your actual energy usage, your payment for the next 12 months would increase. Surcharges are to be based accordingly.

The PSC and Dominion Energy conspired to deceive consumers by charging them for “climate changes.” Wow!

Did it occur to them that we are trying to reduce natural gas and/or electricity consumption due to our budgets? Consumers have no incentive to reduce consumption if there are no credits for conservation.

Dominion Energy should be required to give at least 23% credit to ratepayers during warmer-than-normal weather in the winter and cooler-than-normal weather in the summer.

Can anyone tell me where integrity has gone? I’ve been searching city, county, state and federal agencies for it, and very little has been found.

When I look around, our money is going … going … gone.

GWEN BOBO

Middlesboro Avenue

Summerville

Land conservation

I was pleased to read the Feb. 8 Post and Courier editorial, “Congress should preserve conservation easement tax treatment,” calling on South Carolina’s congressional delegation to protect incentives for land conservation.

From the Lowcountry to the Upstate, we need to preserve more of our state’s rich natural landscape.

But state tax credits are not the only incentive under threat.

More than a decade ago, Congress created incentives that allow partnerships of individuals to pool resources to conserve land.

The IRS and legislation in Congress (S.170/H.R.1992) would curtail these incentives. The result would be less land conserved and more land developed.

Partnerships have helped conserve hundreds of thousands of acres.

Partnerships enable more Americans to participate in conservation. We should strengthen and improve this incentive, not limit it.

I urge Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and the rest of our congressional delegation to oppose

this legislation and stand up to

the IRS on behalf of land conservation.

ALEX CHALMERS

Duany Road

Mount Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant system

I see no reason to change something that’s been working for us and most other towns throughout South Carolina, and that’s our form of government.

I don’t support moving to a strong-mayor system. I believe in the continuity of operations. It takes time to build relationships with department heads and others throughout an organization.

Having a town administrator allows for that stability. Management isn’t linked to an election cycle.

Moving to a strong-mayor system threatens this continuity. I’ve been a Mount Pleasant resident for 27 years and have seen it change significantly.

We continue to be one of the best places to live, as recently confirmed by our All-America City designation.

The mayor may be the face of our town, but I think the employees are the backbone. If you want a strong mayor, then elect one. But don’t mess with our form of government.

LISA SCHNIPKE

Mossy Oak Way

Mount Pleasant

Island an ‘orphan child’

I think it’s time we realize the sad fact that Johns Island is the “orphan child” of Charleston County.

With all the flooding and infrastructure problems being raised by Johns Island residents, we are still ignored or given empty promises and excuses to appease us.

All of this is done while the county grants more and more building permits, which generate more income and tax revenue.

I wonder where all this money is going?

Certainly not to Johns Island to correct or prevent future flooding, or to improve infrastructure to address mounting traffic problems.

What do Charleston County Council members say?

BARBARA BLOCH

Acorn Drop Lane

Johns Island