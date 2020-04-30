Letters to the Editor: Cleanup crews needed to keep Charleston area beautiful

I would like to thank Steve Bailey for his op-ed in the April 19 Post and Courier, “Fourth-graders have a lesson to teach people trashing Charleston.”

Mr. Bailey’s experience is on the East Side of Charleston where he lives, but the litter problem is countywide. And we have a lot to do to keep our roads litter-free and counter those who care less about our beautiful communities.

I have had much satisfaction working with the Adopt-A-Highway program through the Clemson University Extension Service to take care of a road in my area.

Others interested in doing the same should email Marlo Shedlock, Community Pride coordinator, at mshedlo@clemson.edu.

There are plenty of roads that need help. You would participate in something beautiful.

ELTON CARRIER

King Street

Mount Pleasant

Too optimistic?

Gov. Henry McMaster’s optimism on restarting the economy seems premature on a day when South Carolina reached a new high of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It is estimated that there are 6 people who have the virus for every 1 person who has tested positive.

It is out there and can be deadly. There are people who are not so optimistic: scientists, those of us with loved ones in care facilities, people with asthma, medical workers and those in essential industries, to name a few.

I appreciate the perspective of our state epidemiologist who notes there are “suggestions of slowing” in the number of cases, but cautioned that we’re still on the “upward side of the curve.”

Her statement, as a qualified and experienced professional, that data determine when restrictions are loosened, not a specific date, is one we should all heed.

A valuable perspective from a nurse on Facebook states: “Reopening the economy now is like not finishing your antibiotics because you’re feeling a little better.”

Let’s continue to be very careful in our actions for ourselves and others.

PRISCILLA QUIRK

Stillwater Drive

Charleston

Predictions vs. reality

There is a difference between prediction/expectation and reality/evidence.

At one point, 2 million deaths from COVID-19 were predicted. The reality is one-twentieth of that, according to information from The Wall Street Journal.

We expected a mortality rate from 3% to 5%. The evidence is about 2%.

But the infection rate is 10-80 times greater since we have had only recently enough testing to determine real rates.

That drives down the mortality rate to a little more than a normal flu season, 0.2%.

Mortality was initially predicted across all age groups. The reality is that, in Italy and New York City, the death rate of those younger than 65 without underlying health issues was about the same as the flu motality rate.

This virus came at a perfect time for sensationalism and exploitation. Computer models and alarmists ruled. The cost of what we’ve done to mitigate this virus is inestimable.

When the history is written, I hope it’s not by the experts who so urgently drove us to measures to deal with an apocalypse based on predictions/expectations and built on our worst fears.

Are we going to shut down every five years or so when a new virus breaks out? I hope we’ll be more realistic and not panic our way into economic ruin based on models and predictions.

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston

Don’t destroy trees

Recently while at home, I had a crash course in the operations of Dominion’s tree-trimming and its contractors.

Crews are making the rounds of downtown Charleston, leaving ravaged trees in their wake. I am shocked, stunned and sickened.

Fortunately for some of the high-end streets downtown, trees are immune because utility lines have been buried. I learned that it costs about $1 million per mile to bury power lines. I also learned that for streets without buried cable, no amount of handwringing, letter writing or alerting the local news will change what Dominion is doing.

The destruction of Charleston’s beautiful and, in some cases, historic trees will not stop until all cables are buried. The only hope trees have is us, the homeowners.

The trimming crews don’t wish to engage questioning, angry property owners. They would rather move on to the next tree.

So for now and the foreseeable future, if you wish to protect your trees under power lines, I hope that you are home when the tree service pulls up to your curb.

LAURA WHITLEY

Wentworth Street

Charleston