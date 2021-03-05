Letters to the Editor: Clean energy bill benefits environment, families

Post and Courier reporter Chloe Johnson wrote in a Feb. 23 article that Dominion Energy plans to shut down two of it coal plants and convert one-third of the output to natural gas by 2030.

I value Dominion’s efforts to move toward cleaner energy sources and improve the health of the surrounding communities.

Coal combustion produces more CO2 than any other fossil fuel and poses risks to the environment. It also increases the risks of chronic lung and heart disease, asthma attacks, bronchitis and many forms of cancer in individuals.

The cost of coal combustion in health care is well over hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Natural gas produces roughly 50% to 60% less CO2 than coal. While not a perfect or the most sustainable solution, natural gas is a start and will greatly improve quality of life in South Carolina.

If the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act were passed, the reduction in CO2 emissions would be financially beneficial to both Dominion and citizens of South Carolina.

When compared to 2005 levels, the reduction in CO2 emissions would be reduced 32% to 33% by 2025, according to the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University SIPA. And health outcomes would improve

Dominion would pay lower carbon fees for natural gas usage compared to coal and that money could be allocated to citizens. More money would be in the pockets of citizens.

I strongly urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to endorse the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill is beneficial to the environment and energy innovation, and would give South Carolina families a boost.

BRITTANY THIGPEN

Master of Public Health candidate

University of South Carolina

Meadow Street

Columbia

Trains stall traffic

The notion of “an elevated viaduct that also avoids railroad crossings” (in other words, a bridge) over train tracks was instrumental in designing the Port Access Road, according to the Feb. 25 Post and Courier article.

The same ingenious concept might also appeal to unfortunate Virginia Avenue commuters idling at the tracks on daily routes to or from SPAWAR and other destinations just north of Remount Road.

These drivers are “grounded” while snail-paced trains find their way along the last mile landward of the terminals.

PHILIP SNEAD

North Edgewater Drive

Charleston

Lowcountry first?

On Saturday, the U.S. House passed the American Rescue Plan with every Republican but one voting against it. A Republican from Illinois did not vote.

When Nancy Mace ran for Congress last year, she promised to put the Lowcountry above party politics.

These are among the things she voted against: $1,400 stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits, state and local government aid, $3,000-plus child tax credits, funds to reopen schools, funds for vaccine distribution, funds for rental assistance and small business relief.

While the bill will most likely pass in the Senate and be signed into law, the vote represents the increasing polarization of our government.

According to Morning Consult/Politico, a recent poll found that 76% of Americans favored the bill and that included 60% identified as Republicans.

Republicans are a minority party, yet they exercise power disproportionate to their numbers.

Democracy is defined as the rule by the people, the majority of the people, not the minority that the Republicans can muster.

So which will it be: party first or the interests and well-being of the Lowcountry and nation as a whole in a time of continuing crisis?

JOHN WOODS

Pine Island View

Mount Pleasant

No apology for win

As a graduate of Furman class of 1954, I read with great interest The Post and Courier’s recent coverage of the Furman-Citadel basketball game.

Furman won, but after reading that it was The Citadel’s third game in five days, that Furman used 11 players to The Citadel’s eight, Furman was coming off a four-day break, and The Citadel led at halftime and for three-quarters of the game, I almost feel like apologizing. But I won’t.

We don’t make excuses.

DONNY WILDER

Bowman Road

Mount Pleasant

Stock market advice

With little to do during the pandemic, many have become stock market addicts. Tens of millions of new accounts have been opened. Very little good can come of this.

Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway has warned people that “hurry up and do nothing” is the best approach to investing. If you check on your investment three times a day, you’re likely to get caught up in the myriad reasons to buy and sell.

The best advice is to buy for the long run in broadly diversified exchange traded funds or mutual funds, and to invest a percentage of your wealth in stocks at about 100 minus your age.

Some financial advisers will encourage you to overinvest.

Sometimes cash is a better temporary alternative for the remainder of your money these days when CDs or bonds are paying so little interest.

Finally, check your stocks on weekends. Consider down markets more than 10% as “sales events,” not losses.

WILLIAM A. JOHNSON

Serotina Court

Mount Pleasant