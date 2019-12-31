With New Year’s Eve on us, I am reminded of one of the most unusual events of the Civil War in Charleston.

In September 1863, Confederate Major Stephen Elliott, a native of Beaufort, assumed command of Fort Sumter, which had been shelled into ruin by Union cannon on Morris Island, which was commanded by Gen. Quincy Gillmore.

Elliott, under orders to defend and hold Sumter to the last extremity, performed magnificently.

One Union assault was defeated and others were deterred by his vigilance. Over the last three months of the year, Gillmore’s guns fired more than 19,000 shells at Sumter in a futile attempt to prevent Elliott and his engineers from enhancing its defenses and living conditions.

Elliott’s performance was so profound that he became a darling of Charleston, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis promoted him to lieutenant colonel by executive order.

Gillmore also admired Elliott’s resolute performance under brutal conditions and demonstrated his respect on New Year’s Eve.

While the city of Charleston and Confederate posts around the harbor were shelled that day, Sumter was spared. At sundown, as the fort’s gun fired the evening salute, “Old Glory” on Morris Island was lowered to half-staff briefly and then raised.

This “dipping” of the U.S. flag to a wartime foe, in formal salute to Sumter and its resolute commander, is without parallel in the annals of that war and probably in U.S. military history. It should be noted that Gillmore intervened directly with President Andrew Johnson in helping Elliott regain his citizenship after the war.

D. MICHAEL THOMAS

Indigo Lane

Goose Creek

Attorney advertising

It’s a sad note when the story of two injury litigation attorneys are among the Top 10 local stories of the year.

We need to repeal the law that allows attorneys to advertise. Media outlets will not like it because attorneys spend millions touting how much they won in a case. What kind of injury do you have to have to get $900,000 from a settlement? Did someone die?

My hope for the new year is to stop attorneys from advertising.

CHUCK MIMMS

Egrets Landing

Mount Pleasant

School changes cheered

What good news from Jenna Schiferl’s Dec. 17 Post and Courier front page report on changes for Charleston County public schools.

Waiting is no longer an option, so future magnet students will benefit from more equitable opportunities. These are difficult changes but necessary.

I recall how my visits to North Charleston High School and the nearby magnet school, just down the road a few miles, were an eye opener. Why were they so very different yet so very close? Why can’t the two schools partner in some way? Maybe the schools could have study buddies for students and/or switching faculty for stimulating instruction to all.

“We now have a segregated school system,” Dot Scott, NAACP Charleston branch president, said in Schiferi’s reporting.

With these brave decisions made, however hard, desegregation of magnet schools will occur quickly, even though belatedly. I commend our Board of Education for recognizing “the elephant in the room” that has deprived so many of an equal opportunity.

I also loved visiting the North Charleston Creative Arts campus for an open program to the public in the beautiful auditorium dedication many Aprils ago.

I heard Colum McCann, author of “Let the Great World Spin,” tell the students that this concert was much greater than the building that held it. The talented student musicians will leave the auditorium and take their music within themselves to wherever they choose to go. What an enlightening event for the musicians and the audience.

Our Charleston students deserve the best instruction every day. I thank the Charleston County School Board for making necessary, challenging changes now for better public schools in 2020.

MARTHA F. BARKLEY

Shadowcreek Court

Charleston

Got caught

While the impeachment hearings for Donald J. Trump were proceeding, they served as a distraction from another legal case he was involved in.

The nonbiased New York court system found him guilty of misuse of the Trump Foundation funds for his personal gain.

As a result, he had to wire $2 million to pay court-ordered damages.

Given Donald Trump’s apparent feeling that he is above the law, if he were to face a Senate trial that was unbiased, there is a very strong possibility that he would be found guilty of the charges brought against him by the House of Representatives.

PERRY HALUSHKA

River Reach Way

Charleston

Help President Trump

It’s time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their president.

For the past several months, the Democrats used manipulation and deceit trying to convince the American people that President Donald Trump was guilty of a crime that would be impeachable.

Law professor Jonathan Turley said it best: There were no impeachable offenses to warrant an impeachment.

But that wasn’t good enough for the Trump-hating Democrats. They are preceding post haste with false charges and allegations anyway.

I wanted to let the public know that I submitted a petition on the “We the People” website. There needs to be 100,000 signatures for our government officials to act. The sites address is bit.ly/39thkX1.

From my perspective, if you allow politicians to violate the law, then sooner or later they will commit an act against you.

GREGORY J. TOPLIFF

Glenwood Drive

Warrenville

Pope’s warning

In the Dec. 22 Associated Press article in The Post and Courier, Pope Francis warned that we conservative and traditional Catholics are too rigid in our beliefs, and what we should strive for is a more progressive-minded culture since we may be 200 years behind the times.

The pope’s claim that we are too rigid in living out the Christian faith due to our own problems and imbalances misses the fundamental truth that the true tradition of the church is not one of continuous change and dynamics, but rather is grounded in long-established conservative doctrines providing the true believers with the format with which to spread the faith.

We are not to embrace progressive pastoral reforms that only desire to make the church more attractive and change our tenets in the quest to spread the true faith.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms