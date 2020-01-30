The appointment of Elliott Summey, chairman of the Charleston County Council, to a position as chief executive officer of our fast-growing regional airport without searching for qualified aviation executive talent is a decision that requires scrutiny.

Additionally, the new CEO being North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey’s son and having a continuing relationship with both a real estate development/management firm and his existing eponymous real estate company would seem to demand the process follow the most conservative staffing policy if for no other reason than to protect the candidate’s good name.

Henry Fishburne’s decision to depart his board seat at the Aviation Authority over the staffing process is a red flag to the community.

Having been in the aviation business community for a 40-year career, I know there is a community of highly qualified airport professionals who would find a position at our dynamic, exciting airport facilities to be an attractive one.

I question the wisdom of appointing a politician, however exemplary, to a job that would seem to demand professional expertise.

BRUCE STOEHR

Willow Lake Road

Charleston

Register and vote

Voting is a right that requires your actions. Get the proper identification; register to vote; go vote.

Go online to Vote.org for South Carolina voting requirements. Check your registration or register to vote online. Represent yourself by voting. I don’t care what party you prefer, just go vote.

LEWIS HOUGHTALING

Carriage Lake Drive

Little River

Call these witnesses

I was surprised by a letter in the Jan. 23 Post and Courier, which should have been titled “Justice in the eyes of Democrats.”

The letter writer listed who she believed should be called as witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

In the House, all of those who appeared as witnesses were selected by Democrats; the president was not allowed to call any witnesses.

The Democrats had their chance to call Don McGahn, Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton as witnesses but chose not to.

Here’s the people we do need to hear from:

• The Whistleblower: To explain how he filed the complaint without being on the Ukraine phone call, and what his relationship is to Joe Biden.

• Joe Biden: To explain his video, boasting how he got the Ukrainian prosecutor fired after saying $1 billion in aid would be held up until the prosecutor was fired. The same prosecutor was investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

• Hunter Biden: To explain how he got his job at Burisma Holdings, reportedly earning $83,000 per month in a role where he had no experience.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, claimed for more than two years that he had evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russian collusion for more than two years, and what did he find? There was no evidence that a single American colluded with Russians during the 2016 election. Not Donald Trump, no one on his campaign, no Americans.

PAUL JINKS

Omni Blvd

Mount Pleasant

Trial must be fair

Our country is divided over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Those who don’t support the action would like to see the president exonerated, not simply acquitted. If that is the desired outcome, then they should pause to consider what it takes to be exonerated.

Exoneration can only come from a fair trial and serious jury deliberation over a thorough presentation of evidence.

Jurors who declare their verdict prior to the trial would be routinely disqualified in our system of justice. Yet many of our senators have done just that. Additionally, they have allowed the accused to block testimonies and documents from being considered. These actions give every appearance of a sham trial.

What if President Richard Nixon had been successful in blocking the testimony of John Dean? Or if evidence provided by Linda Tripp had been excluded from the Clinton impeachment proceedings? Would justice have been served?

The Senate’s vote to acquit is likely, given partisan leanings, but if President Trump wants to be exonerated, then he and his Senate supporters must win fairly. That means doing much more than acting indignant, suppressing evidence and relying on the loyalty of an overtly prejudiced jury.

CARL VOELKER

Deer Point Drive

Johns Island