Letters to the Editor: Children’s developmental needs hurt by COVID

The good news of two highly effective vaccines gives a realistic foundation to the hope that the COVID-19 infection growth curve can be bent starting in 2021. More vaccines are in the pipeline. All need careful medical follow-up.

Our children’s lives, as well as the lives of adults, are being damaged in many ways. The children have much less experience to return to. Adults have memory and lived perspectives.

Research on natural disasters makes it clear that, compared to adults, children are more vulnerable to the emotional impact of traumatic events that disrupt their daily lives.

Our children are hurting educationally, mentally and physically. So are their parents. We know that for children, the experiential coins, incorrectly placed, will reveal themselves later as a bent stack.

Understanding of the COVID-19 displaced childhood developmental needs are well documented in our research literature. We need not overlook and hinder the children as we adults return to the place we call normal.

This winter, we should plan the traditional June to August 2021 summer break period as our most important first opportunity to attend to the many wounds of COVID-19 for adults and children.

We need to lay the foundation this winter and spring for the design of ameliorating experiences that are most urgent for the children to learn in what needs to be an unusual summer “unbreak.”

Age-appropriate educational-emotional rebirth-growth experiences are a most important step to move the new beneficial normal for our children.

Done well, this can be the initial injection of the needed restorative vaccine for the hurt, pain, injury and suffering of our children, as the emerging vaccines are for the health and well-being of their bodies.

Business leaders, in particular, need to rally to the side of this COVID Generation. Many will be looking for work in future years.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Don’t cut funds

In the Nov. 30 Post and Courier, an article by Sara Coello explained that Congress is moving forward with a plan to cut 40% funding for advocacy groups helping survivors of violence.

I urge everyone, including U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott as well as U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, to read the article as background.

The vote to reduce funding is Dec. 11.

The 1984 Victims of Crime Act created a fund for grants that clinics, law enforcement offices, shelters and advocates can use to provide services. They’re the main source of federal funding for thousands of victim service organizations across the country.

Instead of using taxes, the fund draws from the fines that federal defendants pay when convicted of a crime.

If the cuts are made and funding sources are not provided, assistance in support of domestic violence victims will be lost.

My Sister’s House is only one example of the progress our society has made in bringing families back to health and chances for success.

Each of us can help by asking our congressional leaders to not cut funds for these important advocacy groups.

The Charleston Commission on Women is solidly behind the bid to better fund the Victims of Crime Act.

CAROL JACKSON

Vice chairwoman, Commission on Women and District 12 Charleston

City Councilwoman

Patterson Avenue

Charleston

That time again

For $20 a carload, boys and girls of all ages should take a family trip to the Holiday Festival of Lights on James Island.

Visitors can enjoy 700 animated displays sponsored by local businesses.

Drive slowly along the route through the park to to see cartoon figures, holiday displays, a bridge scene, space aliens and the solar system.

Children will love the penguins, camels, triceratops and ornaments in trees that can be seen while driving past the displays.

At the concession stand, order hot cocoa and treats from an outdoor menu. The food will be brought to your car.

Then drive through the route again.

MARY CADY

Lafayette Street

Goose Creek

Maskless crowds

While driving in downtown Charleston recently, I noted crowds of people gathered on the streets, in front of stores and restaurants as well as walking on the sidewalks.

People were congregated together and were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. We kept driving.

I assume Charleston wants to encourage shoppers during a pandemic by offering a safe shopping experience.

So why is the mask ordinance not enforced?

If there is no penalty for not wearing a mask, then there is no incentive. Shopkeepers could help by refusing entry to unmasked shoppers, but they have no authority to issue fines. COVID numbers are rising at a rapid and alarming rate.

Why is the city being so lax?

SY PARKER

Ashley Villa Circle

Charleston