Letters to the Editor: Children need to return to school for education

In a May 19 letter, the writer implores that we not open schools until we can guarantee the safety of children. I believe the author is overestimating the dangers COVID-19 poses to children and underestimating the harm to children by missing school.

According to DHEC, our state’s youngest age of death due to COVID-19 is 27. The average age of death in our state from COVID-19 is 75. In our state, 96% of deaths are people over 50.

Data from the CDC show that only 0.1% of all COVID-19 deaths are of people under 25 years of age.

Kids are more than 500 times more likely to die from other causes than COVID-19. Death isn’t the only consequence of COVID-19, but it is what our health agencies are tracking and sharing. Looking at the data, it appears that kids are safe, and they don’t need to quarantine the same way older adults do.

At the same time, education is important. If you believe in education, then you believe that what our kids learn in school now will affect the arc of their lives.

Canceling or modifying school is not a trivial matter, and it imposes a real cost on today’s students that could last their entire lives.

While deciding how to reopen school, the debate should acknowledge that kids are comparably safe from the virus.

As a parent of four children, I hope they can resume school as normal without further interruption to their educations. The quality of the rest of their lives may depend on it.

RICH HORTON

Wilmot Avenue

Columbia

Diet change is key

Diet change is the single-most impactful action individuals can take to mitigate climate change.

There is a lot to be concerned about related to COVID-19 and its impact on everything.

This comes at a time where our planet is suffering in numerous ways as well. Oceans are rising, disasters are more frequent and severe, displacing millions already.

It’s time to face the facts: Climate change is happening and it is rapid.

In response to these environmental issues, we’ve implemented progressive recycling initiatives, slowed distribution of plastic straws in restaurants and applied a tax (or ban) on plastic bags at grocery stores.

While many legislative strides are taking us in a more ecofriendly direction, perhaps it is time to consider the single-most impactful action one can take to slow climate change starts at home by trying a vegan diet.

Veganism refers to a plant-based diet that is free from all animal by-products such as eggs, meat and dairy. Raising animals for food comes at a monumental cost to the environment, one that can be measured in water pollution, air pollution and deforestation.

The alternative, a plant-based diet, requires far less farmland and water, and creates significantly lower carbon emissions per person.

A study at the University of Oxford states that individuals can reduce their carbon footprint from food by up to 73% just by reducing meat consumption.

The U.N. also recommends plant-based diets to mitigate further damage.

LISA SCHARIN

Caddni Woods Road

Ravenel

Don’t wall me in

My mechanic says, “ If you take your car to a transmission shop, what do you think they’ll recommend? Similarly, if you ask the Army Corps of Engineers for a flood solution, what do you think they will recommend?” Naturally, a giant wall.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Beyond being mindboggingly expensive and equally as ugly, Charlestonians should realize a few things about the storm surge wall proposed by the Corps: It is not designed to address sunny-day flooding from high tides. It doesn’t even address rainy-day flooding. It will not eliminate your flood insurance bill. It doesn’t include a boardwalk around the city. The annual maintenance costs will be staggering, and it will be the white elephant gift that keeps on giving.

And finally, for the one task it is designed to do — protect downtown from a massive storm surge — it is inadequate, as it is 5 feet short of the height needed to protect Charleston from a Hugo at high tide.

Please find the Army Corps’ public comment page and make your voice heard before the deadline. There are other ways to make our community more resilient to all types of flooding that cost less and don’t industrialize our Lowcountry landscape, but the Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t sell those.

Jeffrey Montgomery

Devereaux Avenue

Charleston

Police presence needed

I am convinced that you can drive like you want to anywhere in this town. Speeding, tailgating, passing over double yellow lines, no use of turn signals, etc.

I suppose this kind of driving is due to a lack of police presence.

As much as I respect our police officers and appreciate their service, I find them scarce on the roads.

RICKY MARTIN

Dogwood Road

Charleston

Share beaches

Beach communities have no one to blame but themselves for crowd challenges.

Beach towns need to get their heads out of the sand. While the population of Charleston County has steadily increased over the past 10 years, beach communities have done nothing to try to accommodate beachgoers.

What they have done is reduce public parking and access by over 50% and forced day-trip visitors into already crowded sections of the beach while miles are difficult to access.

There is plenty of room for us all to park and enjoy our beaches if elitist parking restrictions were removed. The ocean is a public resource and these towns have a responsibility to allow for unrestricted and safe access for all people regardless of their ZIP code.

Just as inland towns have to provide increased infrastructure, beach towns must plan for growth as well. If they cannot handle this responsibility, they should incorporate into larger towns that have the resources and have been working to solve these challenges.

Jason Romanosky

Paradise Lake Drive

Mount Pleasant

Good enough for Trump

I would appreciate it if someone could explain to me why it is fine for Mr. Trump and his wife to use absentee ballots but fraudulent for the rest of us.

This is even more mysterious since Trump and his wife voted in Florida, home of the hanging chad and other election farces.

Sue Flaster

Chapel Street

Charleston