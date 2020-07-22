Letters to the Editor: Children battling cancer during pandemic

Any parent’s instinct is to protect their child. Imagine being the mom or dad of an immunocompromised child with cancer in need of lifesaving treatment during a pandemic.

This is what the 1,100 families across the Carolinas served by Children’s Cancer Partners are facing. Their battle to keep their children healthy before COVID-19 was a struggle. Now, their daily lives are even more precarious as they find their little ones at the highest risk of getting the virus and face greater hurdles to treatments their children need to survive.

In addition to confronting heightened health risks, our families face increased isolation and loneliness as they endure long hospital stays for recuperation without support from family and friends.

Unfortunately, scenes like these are very real for families battling childhood cancer. In addition, they are dealing with the financial burdens that come from pursuing care recommended for their children, which often involves travel and extended stays away from home.

With many parents out of work due to the pandemic, the financial struggles have escalated. At Children’s Cancer Partners, we help Carolina families navigate their children’s cancer journey, providing crucial financial support, assistance and encouragement every step of the way.

The battle against cancer doesn’t stop, even as our world fights COVID-19.

We are ensuring our families get the increased attention and care they desperately need from our committed team of staff and volunteers to make certain their children’s cancer treatment continues.

In the Lowcountry alone, CCP is providing assistance to more than 100 families.

If you need help personally or know of someone who does, please reach out to us.

If you can help provide for these vulnerable children and their families, please contact us at ChildrensCancerPartners.org.

LAURA ALLEN

Executive Director

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

Arrests a betrayal

During the week of July 13-17, as night fell in Portland, Oregon, heavily armed, masked gunmen loaded into SUVs and roamed the streets of downtown.

Periodically, the unmarked vehicles stopped and the federal agents exited with raised weapons.

They cornered and apprehended citizens who appeared to be protesters. Once placed in custody, the detainees were driven off.

Voices from Washington claim all those taken into custody have been released. But who knows?

Upon hearing of this un-American betrayal, we can only feel greatly saddened and angry. Who could do such a thing?

GARY COX

John Lewis

Before I came to Drayton Hall, I served as director of education and public programs for the Atlanta History Center. In 1986, I invited John Lewis to speak to our members and volunteers soon after his upset victory as the Democratic nominee for Congress.

In response to a request for a donation to our museum collection, he brought a faded, blue denim jacket he’d worn throughout his student activist days.

What I remember best was that after my introduction, Lewis began talking without notes but seemed to have a kind of speech impediment.

I grew concerned because the audience was not engaged. Gradually something happened. Either he warmed to the subject and his speech improved, or our ears became attuned to it and we changed.

He began to speak from his heart about history and education and the importance of preserving something as mundane as his old denim jacket.

He described the beliefs that had pushed him onward when he wore that jacket and acknowledged that while he hadn’t known what the future would bring, he had faith.

He urged us to push on, even though we don’t know the future, and to help bend it to the good. That jacket had been with him all the way.

During the reception that followed, he was open, friendly and genuine. Although surely exhausted, he spoke warmly to everyone who approached him, young and old, black and white.

He set an example. Character counts. You would have liked him as did we all.

GEORGE McDANIEL

Close the bars

Despite the general mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis by the White House, the president is right about one thing. It is vitally important for us to open our schools.

This is important for our children’s future, for their parents who need to return to work and for the economy.

But the idea of forcing schools to open by threatening to withhold funding is completely misguided, given the increase in infections across the United States, in South Carolina and especially in Charleston.

Lacking intelligent direction from Washington makes it more important than ever that the governor and Charleston City Council take bold action to stop the spread of the virus.

They should take effective steps taken by many other states, like closing the bars and prohibiting large gatherings.

The actions of the governor so far in closing bars at 11 p.m. does nothing but start the drinking earlier.

The City Council’s move is more ludicrous: requiring music to be turned down at 9 p.m. so people don’t have to open their mouths wide and yell. There is no mention of addressing large gatherings.

It is time to stop dancing around the issue. Our leaders must make courageous decisions to close the bars, limit gatherings and earn our respect by doing the right thing.

What is more important? The right of people to drink or our children’s education?

CAROL DEGNEN

Let us live our lives

I understand that people are afraid of dying from this virus, and I can appreciate the need to protect one’s self with a mask.

But I am not thrilled with the incivility demonstrated by some of my neighbors, acquaintances, total strangers and even a few family members. I have been yelled at and ordered about by people who believe they have the right to do so, claiming that they are protecting me.

They care nothing about my health and, as a consequence of their behavior, I question their stated motive of protecting others.

True, I have never reacted well to authority types, including my dear parents. And my natural inclination is to resist any attempt to put restrictions on my behavior.

I know I’m a good guy, and full of life, and have no desire to hurt anyone. But at the same time, I won’t let anyone stop me from living life to the fullest until I become the “dirt sandwich” that is a given for us all.

I’ll say it again, “Take care of those who are ill and let the rest of us go on with our lives.”

IAN KAY

