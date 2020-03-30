Letters to the Editor: Child care centers hurt by COVID-19 closures

The COVID-19 crisis is impacting many aspect of our daily lives.

For families with children, this crisis brings extra challenges and, for essential workers, child care is an absolute necessity.

As a full-time college student and as a Save the Children Action Network advocate, I am worried about how child care centers will survive over the next few weeks.

Due to COVID-19, some must consider temporarily closing but are faced with the reality they may not be able to reopen when the virus subsides.

In a recent survey of 6,000 child care providers, only 11% were confident they would be able to reopen without assistance after closing indefinitely. Of those surveyed, 47% said they would not be able to survive even a two-week closure.

Once this pandemic ends, these closings will have tremendous impact on children and families. More than 50% of American families already live in a child care desert, meaning there aren’t enough child care slots to meet the needs. Now, with so many child care centers closing, there will be even fewer slots in the future.

Therefore, I urge Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to support robust funding assistance for child care providers so South Carolina child care programs can get enough flexible funding to serve our community.

Our community must work together in this time of crisis. Child care providers are a critical piece of the community, both now and in the future.

ADRIANA SIERRA

Vanderhorst Street

Charleston

Lax preparation

When Donald Trump became president, the federal budget for both research and response preparation were cut, the National Security Council’s global health security effort was disbanded, and the White House official in charge of pandemic response left the job in 2018. He was only recently replaced.

If these things hadn’t happened, would the country have been better prepared to combat the coronavirus? I suspect so.

DAVID PELLNITZ

Eastern Isle Avenue

Summerville

Stop blame game

Why are Americans arguing with Americans while Americans are dying on American soil?

There is enough bipartisan blame to go around, but CNN is pummeling us 24/7 with anecdotal negative commentary that creates uncertainty.

We want CDC updates but also need emotional encouragement showing the resiliency of the American people.

Hopefully, politicians, private industry and the news media can come together and promote solutions to win a war that is rapidly getting worse.

For historical perspective, compare the CDC’s facts from the 2009 swine flu pandemic and this coronavirus crisis:

• April 26, 2009, President Obama declared a public health emergency.

• June 26, confirmed cases totaled 25,453.

• Cases doubled from mid-June to mid-July.

• From May to November, 22 million were infected, and 4,000 people died.

• October 24, President Obama finally declared a national health emergency.

What constructive mitigation measures did the Obama administration take during those six months?

• Jan. 31, President Trump declared a public health emergency.

• March 4, the House passed a $8.3 billion coronavirus response bill.

• March 12, Trump declared a national health emergency and began major implementation policies.

• March 24, Congress debated a $2 trillion stimulus legislation.

• March 26, about 69,000 coronvirus cases had been identified, and 1,037 Americans had died.

Guess who the news media gave a pass and who they crucified for a “lack of proper response”?

If all sports events can be candeled, why can’t politicians cancel their dueling narratives and mobilize our country behind defeating this dangerous pandemic?

CARROLL PLAYER

Rosewood Drive

Florence

Population trends

While the population increase chart in the March 15 Post and Courier indicated an increase through 2030 and extends that line into the future as if it is a foregone conclusion the population will continue to increase, this is misleading.

For more accurate information, your chart line should be extended to 2040, 2050 and 2060.

The U.S. fertility rate is 1.7, while a rate of 2.1 is needed to replace the existing population.

The U.S. replacement rate is well below that in many countries, with Mexico going from 6.0 to 2.2.

Most projections are that the population will level off around 2050 and begin to decline thereafter.

Thirty years ago, however, South Carolina had about 60 residents older than 100, and will have 60,000 over 100 in 30 years.

We will have fewer people, but they will be elderly.

ARTHUR GLAUDE

Tugalo Street

Johns Island