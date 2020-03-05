Letters to the Editor: Chief resilience officer needed for South Carolina

As a resident of a barrier island, I am glad to read that Gov. Henry McMaster is finally adding a chief resilience officer to state government.

Climate change is real. We see its effects with every surge during king tides, every hurricane season and record breaking hot summers.

Resiliency is part of our everyday life.

Sullivan’s Island Town Councilman Chauncey Clark has long been a vocal proponent of resiliency. Councilman Clark has pulled together a group of vetted experts on land use and bio habitats to help the town update and formulate a plan that will help manage our accreted land and bolster our island’s resiliency.

But one has to wonder why we are not addressing the things we do that have caused the need for all of this.

Why aren’t we attempting to reduce South Carolina’s carbon footprint though obvious programs like renewable energy standards, driving toward net-zero carbon emissions for electricity generation, and industry or higher recycling standards that reduce the material we throw into our landfill?

A responsibility of government is to put forth policies for the long-term safety and well-being of our state, country and world.

KIMBERLY BROWN

Pettigrew Street

Sullivan’s Island

Health care quandary

On Feb. 21, I received notice that Medicare rejected a claim from last June.

The notice was written on Feb. 18. In it, Medicare gave me until Feb. 17 to respond.

And people want to trust their health care to the government?

LINDA ENSOR

Hamlet Road

Summerville

Support school board

I am a resident of Charleston County, a parent and a Charleston County School District principal. I want to express my full support for the Board of Trustees and for Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait.

CCSD schools are simultaneously ranked among the best and worst in South Carolina.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Historically, students of color and from poverty are educated in the lowest-performing schools, while white students of means dominate in the best schools. This discrepancy in educational quality has a long history. Enabling this system to continue today is unacceptable.

In 18 years working in Title I schools, I have watched hundreds of students leave the school system unprepared to earn a living wage. This heartbreaking reality is a failure of the educational system.

Unfortunately, we will struggle to change the trajectory as long as our students exist in a system that is not designed to serve all equally.

The Board of Trustees is acting with the best interest of all students at heart.

I believe in reimagining what CCSD can be. At Early College High School, we are proving that breaking the status quo works. We serve a diverse group of students, 77% of whom live in poverty. We have been very intentional in our student supports and our efforts are working. In only three years we have achieved impressive results to include some of the highest EOC and Lexile scores in the district.

I challenge this community to be brave and intentional in this time of change and to consider all students’ needs.

VANESSA DENNEY

Arrow Arum Dive

Johns Island

Steel mill plans

Liberty Steel was proud to purchase Georgetown’s steel mill in 2017. In the Feb. 21 Post and Courier, there was an article reporting that we are looking at ways to breathe new life into the mill. For the record, the facts are as follows:

Our mill supplies wire rod to manufacturers ranging from construction to furniture, tire bead, music and cold heading steels. Sofas across the nation are sprung with Georgetown wire, and pianists pick out tunes with notes striking Georgetown steel.

Key parts of the facility are competitive in the marketplace. These include the billet caster, which takes liquid steel and turns it into a semi-finished product; the reheat furnace; and the hot rolling mill, which produces our final product.

Regretfully, former owners neglected the melt shop, which produces molten steel, and after running it for a year, we decided it would never get to a level required to produce a return. Since September, we have been evaluating what kind of investment that would require.

Meanwhile, we have been supplying semi-finished steel billets from our sister plant in Illinois to maintain production, employment and our customer base.

Liberty is keen to be a good neighbor. Derelict parts of the mill are overdue for dismantling and we are undertaking a project to improve the general appearance of the facility. We appreciate the support we have received from leaders at the city, county, state and federal level since buying the mill.

Steel is a valuable part of South Carolina’s economy, supporting 22,000 jobs across the state. Long may that continue.

JIM MOORE

Plant Manager, Liberty Steel

South Hazard Street

Georgetown