Letters to the Editor: Charleston should reconsider tax hike

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is offering up a permanent tax increase for a temporary shortfall in revenues, and City Council gave initial approval to the hike on Dec. 1.

This is the sleight of hand that some cities offer, but the tax increase, which is advertised as temporary, is rarely temporary. If the coronavirus is expected to be temporary, why are we proposing a permanent tax increase?

The Nov. 21 editorial, “Charleston faces a pandemic-induced budget decision,” seems to focus on a narrow number of choices to resolve a one-time shortfall.

One option to try rather than cutting spending or raising taxes could be the sale of city property to satisfy the budget shortfall.

Could the city impose other fees, such as requiring registration of golf carts that should be treated as automobiles?

As we drive through Charleston, we see one massive building after another being finished and filled with apartments and stores.

There will be one or more big hotels opening their doors in the next couple of years.

Where is all that tax revenue going?

Whenever the City Council wants to raise taxes, the public should take a look at the entire city budget.

To some, the size of this tax may appear small, the example of tax on a $300,000 house is typical of downtown Charleston, which is the part of our community that will bear a large part of the tax increase burden. Politicians seem to see the impact of these tax increases as one-offs, but in reality, the incoming Biden administration has promised a number of new tax increases that will have an impact on our standard of living.

Let’s help the politicians by coming up with some alternative ideas instead of just another tax increase.

THOMAS E. NUGENT

Tradd Street

Charleston

Follow wise words

During a sermon at Riverbluff Church in North Charleston about 15 years ago, former pastor the Rev. Curt Bradford challenged the congregation to check anything he said from the pulpit against the source.

The wisdom and humility of these words are the reason they have stuck with me over the years.

Working as a designer and operator of nuclear reactors for nearly 20 years, I have learned the value of personally checking anything I hear or read against the source to confirm the veracity of the information.

Nuclear reactors are designed and operated based on facts, not people’s opinions.

There are two reasons for the rampant spread of misinformation in the United States today.

First, leaders have agendas and, whether intentionally or not, tend to distort facts to push their views.

Second, the general population is willing to accept what they are told by leaders they trust without putting in the effort to check the facts for themselves.

It has never been more important than now that we hold our leaders to account with regard to the truth.

Republicans, led by the president himself, are claiming widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Although they have been able to provide very little evidence of this, a significant percentage of Republican voters treat these claims as fact.

The integrity of our voting system is a central pillar of our democracy, and must be protected at all costs.

As voters, we must challenge any claims from our leaders that can’t be substantiated.

RICK SCARMACK

Blake Drive

Summerville

Policeman’s help

On Oct. 19, my son was on his way to work at MUSC about 9:45 p.m. when he noticed one of his tires started acting funny.

He knew he had to get off I-26 and try to find a gas station. He realized there was not one near, so he started looking for a street that was well-lighted. He turned onto Rutledge. When he checked his tire, it was in shreds.

He called me to let me know what had happened. He turned on his emergency lights and called 911 for help. A police officer, who was there within minutes, helped my son.

The tire was changed, the officer and my son shook hands, the police officer left, and my son went to work.

The reason I wanted to share this story is that my son is black and the officer is white.

We hear about bad actions by some police officers, but I wanted to share my gratitude of this wonderful story.

My son forgot to get the officer’s name, but to our family he is a hero. He was doing his job, which is not an easy one.

Since my family moved to South Carolina in 1980, I have not met any rude or unfriendly officers. Our family wanted to make sure that everyone knew about the wonderful actions of this officer.

FLORENCE H. ELDRIDGE

Donner Avenue

North Charleston

Medicare facts

I appreciated the Nov. 30 Kaiser Health News article in The Post and Courier on Medicare open enrollment being complicated.

The article stated that “Medicare fundamentally boils down to two choices: traditional fee-for-service or the managed care approach.”

Good points were made.

For everyone who wants the “Medicare for All” approach, as championed by the incoming administration, I would like to encourage people to consider the following:

1. Medicare Part A is for hospitalization only and is paid by the government.

2. Part B, which covers office visits, labs and tests, costs about $144 a month and is so basic that most everyone buys supplemental coverage.

3. Those who enroll in Medicare Advantage programs often end up with large co-pays for treatments, scans or procedures.

4. Prescription medication coverage is an additional policy that is paid for by the patient.

At the current premium rates, “Medicare for All” would cost a family of five about $545 per month, not including supplemental coverage or prescription coverage.

Unless there is a completely different plan in the works that hasn’t been publicized, “Medicare for All” is far from free to the consumer.

Additionally, procedures would be subject to governmental approval for payment, and providers would have to accept the discounted government reimbursement, should they decide to participate.

There now are providers who don’t accept insurance from Tricare or Medicaid.

Many of those demanding “Medicare for All” are already on a better plan: It’s called Medicaid.

SUSAN RAYBON

Glen Eagles Drive

Summerville