Letters to the Editor: Charleston must reinforce ban on single-use plastics

Over the past four years, citizen scientists tracking litter using the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter Free Digital Journal have cleared Charleston-area beaches, boat landings, parks, waterways and streets of over a quarter-million single-use plastic and Styrofoam items that otherwise would have ended up in our plastics-glutted oceans.

Charleston County and its municipalities responded with single-use plastic bans, all of which went in effect by Jan. 1.

A Plastic Transition Program, including workshops and giveaways, helps business leaders phase out these items.

At the first of the coronavirus pandemic, an emergency ordinance temporarily suspended enforcement of these bans, supposedly due to supply chain and other concerns that the virus had placed upon businesses.

I want to thank all local governments for their efforts to stop plastic pollution, and I encourage Charleston City Council and other area municipalities to resume enforcement of our hard-won single-use plastics bans when the exemption expires on June 30.

And I call upon my fellow citizens who are using these items to recycle or dispose of them responsibly. Our health and the health of our oceans depend on it. Plastics are forever.

DOROTHY INGRAM

Anchor Watch Drive

Wadmalaw Island

Hospital parking fees

Parking at local hospitals is expensive for caregivers.

Especially when money is tight or you are living on Social Security, there should be a discount for people who support patients.

I am livid over a recent visit. I am beginning to think the hospital does not want any support people for the patients. Are they trying to keep the virus out or patients in alone?

ANNA BARNETT

Habitat Boulevard

Johns Island

Beach amenities cost

A June 9 letter to the editor says Folly Beach does not own the beach and beachgoers shouldn’t have to pay to walk on public beaches.

In that assertion, the writer is correct: beach access is guaranteed both by federal law and state law.

Numerous public paths to the beaches are provided. Autos can be parked along streets as long as all four wheels are off the pavement.

Folly Beach County Park, however, is on land owned by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

The county provides parking and various amenities, such as washrooms, showers, life guards, etc.

If the writer wants to park there and use the beach, an admission fee must be paid.

To save money, buy an annual Gold Pass, which gives free access to all Charleston County parks, including the fishing pier, Isle of Palms County Park, Caw-Caw County Park, which gives a birding tour twice a week (free to Gold Pass members but $10 otherwise), and Palmetto Islands County Park.

IRVING ROSENFELD

Simpkins Street

Charleston

C-SPAN video winners

With all the turbulence of our times, I was gratified to see that Sen. Tim Scott congratulated all six teams of Richland Northeast High School in Columbia for their success in the C-SPAN Student Video Cam contest.

I especially wanted to extend special congratulations to the eight seniors who were among the winners.

Third prize winners receive $750 and honorable mentions get $250.

Third prize winners are:

Scott Moore, Breize Brown and Keyanna Argumedo, 12th grade, “Cages of Steel: America and Prison Reform.”

Ebony Christie, Tiye Whitaker and Kimora Smith, 11th grade, “Bright and Broke: The Student Debt Crisis and Wealth Gap.”

Honorable mentions are:

Brennan Davis, Jackson Stanton and Elijah Clements, 10th and 11th grade, “Realigning Sights on Gun Rights and Safety in America.”

Kirslyn Gunter, Kailynn Shaw and Darius Lee, 11th grade, “The Case of Abortion.”

William Davidson and Gabby Greenley, 12th grade, “The Seeds of America.”

Darius Darby, McKynzie Bailey and Kincaid Cummings, 12th grade, “Teacher Shortages.”

South Carolina has high-achieving students in Andrew Chambers’ public high school class, competitive in the annual C-SPAN student contest

All the videos can be seen on the C-SPAN Student Video Cam website. Enjoy their interviews with political leaders and academicians.

We are proud of South Carolina student achievements.

MARTHA F. BARKLEY

Shadowcreek Court

Charleston