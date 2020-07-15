Letters to the Editor: Charleston must embrace flooding solutions

Too much water is Charleston’s destiny. The living-with-water recommendations from the Dutch Dialogues can slow but cannot stop the ultimate fate of a city precariously positioned on the front line in a battle against an adversary of our own making that we have failed to subdue.

Construction of a wildly ambitious storm surge wall would not shield the peninsula indefinitely from more frequent and severe flooding.

Charleston, like other low-lying coastal

cities, must include in its plans a strategy

that mimics natural communities that are migrating to escape the ravages of global warming.

For decades to come, as water encroaches on the most vulnerable spaces on the peninsula, the city’s core should, by design, assume a fluid footprint and gravitate inland.

That transition is inevitable and should be encouraged, not resisted.

Sheltered behind fragile barrier islands, the city and neighboring communities are embraced by vast expanses of salt marsh that sustain the coast’s irreplaceable marine life and cushion the fury of storm surges.

In time, these priceless marshes will be unable to keep pace with accelerating sea level rise and increasingly ferocious hurricanes.

The marshes must be allowed to nudge their way inland as the city revitalizes more resilient spaces farther from the reach of rising waters.

This progression would be most cost effective if it begins now and would allow Charleston to retain its distinctive relationship with the harbor, rivers and wetlands.

RICHARD WILDERMANN

Privateer Creek Road

Seabrook Island

Declaration’s power

The July 4 Post and Courier editorial is one I want to keep for review each Fourth of July.

The thoughtful explanation of our nation’s problems followed by the reasons for the writing of the Declaration of Independence are important for every citizen to understand and to consider how their futures will be influenced by the decisions we make as individuals.

The editorial gives us guidance on what we must do to uphold the values set forth in the Declaration of Independence.

CLIFTON GREEN

West 9th North Street

Summerville

Sell Santee Cooper

The July 6 Post and Courier editorial on the need to reform Santee Cooper misses the mark. Yes, debt-ridden Santee Cooper badly needs major reforms. Its financial performance has been terrible and its leadership has had real credibility problems.

But needed reforms can be pursued while at the same time a better deal is negotiated with NextEra to sell Santee Cooper. This position has been thoughtfully advocated by Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Jay Lucas and should be adopted by the General Assembly.

For ratepayers and taxpayers, there is nothing to lose and much to gain by pursuing a better sale price, including lower rates from NextEra. If Santee Cooper remains state-owned, the only revenue source to pay its $7 billion debt is its ratepayers.

The COVID-19 crisis has put in doubt Santee Cooper’s financial and rate projections. Electricity demand has fallen significantly as businesses have cut back operations. Santee Cooper’s CEO said he expected revenue to drop “by millions of dollars.” That’s for a utility already on shaky financial ground.

It just makes good sense to pursue both reforms and a sale.

LEE PADGETT

King Street

Georgetown

Blame inequalities

I hear a lot of people say “our education system is broken.” I beg to differ.

Blaming the education system is placing a bandage on the gaping wound of a system of blatant inequality and systemic poverty that exists in one of the world’s wealthiest and most privileged countries.

For example, can you wrap your mind around sending children back to school during a worldwide pandemic so that we can monitor them for abuse, neglect and hunger?

Can you wrap your mind around the fact that so many children are abused and neglected that we would rather expose them to an illness we know little about rather than to keep them exposed to their own families in their homes?

I’m asking everyone to stop blaming schools and stop blaming teachers. Schools already shoulder the burden of so many shortcomings.

We are not the ones determining the minimum wage, denying you a decent parental leave policy or denying you access to decent medical care. We are not the ones throwing away the needs of our most vulnerable citizens.

If we live in the best country in the world, then make this country answer for why such blatant inequalities exist.

Make this country answer for why you have to make such difficult decisions regarding the care of your children.

Make this country answer for why it places such little value on families.

REBECCA MICHAUD

Long Bay Court

Goose Creek