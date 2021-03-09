Letters to the Editor: Charleston making progress in Low Battery flood control

I’d like to thank both Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings and Mayor John Tecklenburg for leading the council to pursue the improvements to the Low Battery on Murray Boulevard.

With the first section complete and the next section beginning, we residents are reassured by the progress.

When a wealthy landowner urged his gardener to urgently plant some fruit trees, the gardener responded, “But sir, these won’t bear fruit for a number of years.”

The landowner responded, “Well then, we don’t have a moment to lose.”

LARRY MIDLA

Tradd Street

Charleston

COVID-19 questions

Two stories on the March 6 Post and Courier front page about political leadership lifting mask requirements and the front-line health care workers assisting COVID-19 patients raise questions.

For example, as COVID-19 patients gasp for air, do they ask their nurses to thank political leaders for lifting mask-wearing requirements?

When these patients can’t even speak to their loved ones by phone, do they communicate to their nurse their belief that mask wearing results from “fake science”?

If infected with coronavirus, do individuals who’ve proudly shunned masks forgo hospital care and let nature take its course?

Would political decision-makers clean up after COVID-19 patients and live for a day or two just as health care workers do for month after month?

What answers might we learn?

GEORGE MCDANIEL

Rutherford Street

Summerville

Support cemetery park

We are responding to a March 1 letter to the editor on the sins committed against Catholic African Americans. We call on all who share this concern for atonement to join us through constructive action by righting a specific wrong.

We are lifelong Catholics: one raised in Jim Crow-era Charleston, her heart bruised by the injustice and indifference of those who will not see the soul in front of them; one raised in Washington, where brave men and women calling for justice and civil rights marched in his hometown.

At the corner of Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway in Charleston is a grass field that once was occupied by the African American Immaculate Conception Catholic School and St. John Cemetery.

Beneath this ground, by which thousands travel daily, are the remains of as many as 1,000 Catholic African Americans who were buried between 1840 and 1940.

This cemetery and the memory of those buried there were nearly erased.

As Catholics, we are called to remember the souls of the faithfully departed, and we have a special duty to the souls of St. John Cemetery. We are working to build a cemetery park and memorial that will be a place of prayer and reflection.

Together we can make their legacy one of reconciliation and love of neighbor. We welcome the involvement and support of anyone who wishes to join us.

To learn more, go to www.carolinacatholicprofessionals.com.

FRANK DIRK

Huger Street

Charleston

DORIS HAZEL

Rutledge Avenue

Charleston

Plastics still a threat

Congratulations to Andrew Wunderly, Charleston Waterkeeper, the Coastal Conservation League and Southern Environmental Law Center for their lawsuit win against Frontier Logistics, the transportation company that was accused of spilling plastic pellets into the Charleston Harbor.

These lentil-size pellets, a basic foundation for plastic products, befouled the beautiful beaches around Charleston, creating a hazard for shorebirds and marine life.

I believe that plastics are one of the greatest, if not the greatest, threats to our planet today.

While fossil fuel emissions that cause climate change may be reduced, plastics will be on our planet forever. Every piece of plastic produced is still here somewhere on Mother Earth.

Today, plastic particulates are in the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat. Plastic is a man-made synthetic product that does not align with nature.

Other problems created by plastic are too numerous to mention, but additive chemicals such as BPA and phthalates are especially onerous. These chemicals, which are unregulated by the FDA, have devastating impacts on human health.

Although the jury is still out on all of the health effects, according to Shanna H. Swan in her book, “Count Down,” the chemicals are definitely disrupting our hormonal balance.

Male sperm levels are dropping and fertility in general is becoming a cause for great concern.

The nurdle spill in Charleston, while very serious, is only a drop in the ocean compared to the overall species destruction caused by the continued production of plastic and added chemicals.

GOFFINET MCLAREN

Federation Loop

Pawleys Island