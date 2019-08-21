Imagine inviting friends and relatives to visit your home and then they decide to stay. Your home is shrinking as the “visitors” take over.

Their cars are parked all over your yard; there’s hardly room to walk in your home with their things piled high.

Remembering the days of peace and quiet, you wonder what happened to the serenity of “Home, Sweet Home.”

You have run out of room and can no longer house all the people who continue to come to the “No. 1 destination,” your home.

Well, that’s what has happened to our beloved city, Charleston.

Visitors are always welcome, but they should remember the things that drew them here, like history, Southern hospitality, charm and manners.

There are so many people on the roads that our safety and lives are at risk. Builders are building without preserving the charm of this great city.

We are losing the qualities that made us great.

Our politicians seem to have only dollar signs and growth in their vision for Charleston instead of safety and the preservation of the very things that made our city so popular.

Citizens should be the priority, not just money and growth.

The price is too high as people are being stacked on top of each other in new construction that is forever changing the charm of our skyline and safety of neighborhoods.

I am homesick for Charleston.

SANDY HONEYCUTT

Middleton Oaks Road

Charleston

SCANA rates

A letter writer in the Aug. 19 Post and Courier complained about a settlement check from SCANA. I have no complaint.

Bills for the first eight months of 2019 vs. 2018 reveal that I paid $451 less for my power bill than last year. (That includes my SCANA check.)

At this rate, I will recoup the $1,000 promise they made in a little over a year.

Only time will tell if they begin raising rates again.

MERRILL D. RIDGWAY

McRoy Street

North Charleston

Barton choice

I am responding to the undeserved attack made by an Aug. 19 letter writer on the selection of Melanie Barton to lead state education reform efforts.

Someone of Ms. Barton’s talents needs no defense as she really is that good. However, as a former long-term state employee, working in the early childhood area, I take issue with the reader’s uninformed attack on her. It is so easy to attack state employees as they can’t respond and can never offer a defense of their position.

When did it become a sport to attack state employees who are taking care of so many critical tasks?

I know I loved my job and was incredibly grateful that I was allowed to do it. That said, it was the hardest job I ever did, and it nearly killed me, but I considered it a privilege to serve the children and families of South Carolina.

For the past three years, I have worked at a for-profit, Fortune 100 company. Employees work hard, but I have yet to find an employee who works around the clock like many state employees, including Melanie Barton.

She is nationally recognized as an education expert, and can recall vast amounts of S.C. data in a single conversation. She cares deeply about what she does and the problems plaguing our educational system.

If anyone can have a positive impact on South Carolina’s educational issues, it is Melanie Barton.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster needed an education expert, and he found the best.

South Carolina is incredibly lucky to have her, and I pray she never decides to retire.

LEIGH BOLICK

Shamrock Lane

Charleston

Taxes not ‘popular’

I would like to voice my objection to the Aug. 17 headline about local-option sales taxes. These taxes are not “popular.”

They are a last resort when our elected officials can’t or won’t provide the means to take care of our needs. They seem to enjoy the fact that they can still say, “We didn’t raise taxes, the people voted for it.”

NANCY MOTYKA

MacBeth Creek Drive

Charleston

Democracy in US

Is there a semblance of democracy left in America? When a lobby dedicated to selling weapons to kill people and animals carries more political weight than the views of a vast majority of terrorized citizens and many members of Congress, how can we claim that our government represents the voters?

When a single man in Congress holds positions inimical to the security interests of the country, when he uses his power to block legislation not beneficial to him personally or the president he defers to, how is that democratic?

When a president shows more love for homicidal dictators than for our allies, doesn’t that cancel out much of the democratic progress we’ve made since WWII?

When a president consistently uses his unique voice to sow hatred of minorities, the press and his political opponents, is that in any way supportive of the nation?

Before I become too pessimistic about the prospects of democracy, allow me to point out that 2020 presents us with an opportunity to right the ship of state. If we miss this opportunity, we will do so at ultimate peril to the country. No one will recognize what the United States becomes.

TERRY MUNSON

Greenbriar Avenue

Pawleys Island

Magellan’s voyage

I read with some dismay the Aug. 18 commentary from Kirkpatrick Sale, “The dark implications of Magellan’s voyage, 500 years later.”

One wonders if Mr. Sale feels somehow personally insulted by Magellan, as the op-ed reads more like a hit piece (Magellan is a “Portuguese ne’er do well”) than any sort of scholarly undertaking.

For a balanced and contextual history of Magellan’s voyage, devoid of political correctness, personal attacks and vitriol, readers should consider Laurence Bergreen’s “Over the Edge of the World: Magellan’s Terrifying Circumnavigation of the Globe.”

STEWART EADS

Oak Point Landing Drive

Mount Pleasant