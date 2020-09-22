Letters to the Editor: Charleston Grill's Mickey Bakst was a godsend

Thank you for a great article and picture of Mickey Bakst, general manager of Charleston Grill, in the Sept. 15 Post and Courier.

In 2008, our daughter, Bridget, had her wedding reception in the Grill. I was not only the mother of the bride but the wedding planner, which caused me to be a little hyper at all times.

Mickey was a godsend. He was calm, kind and competent at all times and forever a part of those memories.

ERIN O’BRIEN-GILLES

Golf View Court

Pawleys Island

Enforce masks

Why are lawmakers tolerating anti-maskers? Going maskless endangers the lives of others, especially the elderly. Lawmakers aren’t required to be courageous: An overwhelming majority of the public supports mandatory mask wearing while a small minority opposes it.

How can anti-maskers argue their freedom will be impinged by “muzzling” with a mask? I notice they don’t feel their freedom is impinged by being required to wear pants. Law enforcement officers are assiduous about enforcing that law.

Science tells us what is needed. Some countries following epidemiologists’ advice have contained the virus and reopened. Lawmakers should mandate mask-wearing, social distancing, enforcement, and the aggressive tracking and quarantining of cases.

We can control COVID-19 in three months if we strictly follow the science. Our elected officials should enact evidence-based laws and quit hoping for voluntary mask-wearing or that the virus will “just go away.” Behavior that endangers the lives of others should not continue. Write your legislators.

LAWRENCE MOORE JR.

Folly Road

Folly Beach

Call for statesmanship

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced in 2018 that if there was a Supreme Court vacancy in the last year of President Trump’s term, he would oppose confirmation.

He argued that the voters should be allowed to decide. Mr. Graham was emphatic and unequivocal: “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election.”

Yet, following Justice Ginsburg’s passing on Friday, Mr. Graham announced plans to move ahead and not wait for the next election.

Republicans, Democrats and independent-minded voters alike should be deeply troubled by this news.

A true statesman would have rejected this political power grab and honored his word.

Instead, the country risks ending up even more emotionally charged and polarized than it already is. This benefits no one.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

If President Obama was not allowed (by Mr. Graham and others) to “fill that seat” in 2016, it’s only fair that the same standard be applied today.

South Carolinians should call on Sen. Graham to reconsider his position. Doing so would dial back the vitriol and offer a much-needed teaching moment for younger generations.

If the process moves forward, the only lesson learned is that “winning at all costs” matters more than basic principles of fairness and honoring one’s word.

I ask Mr. Graham to please find the courage to reverse course. Exhibit the kind of leadership that parents can tell their kids about. Keep your promise to wait until after the election.

JOSH LITTLEJOHN

Venning Street

Mount Pleasant

Nominate Rice

President Donald Trump should nominate Condoleeza Rice to the Supreme Court.

JOHN WATKINS

Colonel Vanderhorst Circle

Mount Pleasant

Vote ‘no’ on Bay Point

When were the guidelines for Beaufort County’s ecotourism written? Three years ago? Five? Ten? Unless they were written in the last 6-12 months, it is hard to believe they are remotely applicable to today’s global climate.

Today, we have storms on the Gulf Coast while more spin in the Atlantic Ocean. The air on the West Coast is among the worst in the world due to wildfires.

Unfortunately, hurricanes and wildfires are not as much of an anomaly as they are a harbinger of things to come. The New York Times recently released a climate change and population shift study done in conjunction with ProPublica that shows Beaufort County is the No. 1 county in the nation at risk for the negative effects of climate change due to what the report called “compounding calamities.”

The report predicts that there will be vast population migrations away from the coast due to hurricanes and rising seas.

Furthermore, Six Senses, one of the main parties involved in the proposed resort, is owned by IHG, one of the largest hotel conglomerates in the world. IHG’s primary mission is making money, certainly not ecological conservation.

On Thursday, Beaufort County should vote a resounding “no“ on the proposed Bay Point project. Anything less would be irresponsible.

NANCY FORREST

Sound View Drive

Mount Pleasant