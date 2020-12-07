Letters to the Editor: Charleston County tax on rental cars is ludicrous

One of the most ludicrous ideas by Charleston County Council is imposing a 5% tax on all gross revenue on all rental cars in Charleston County to pay for a new Air Service Development Fund.

Rental car companies located at the airport now pay 10% of their gross revenues to the Aviation Authority as well as other fees for office space and car parking.

This new tax is 5% on all rental cars across Charleston County.

According to Elliott Summey, the CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority and chairman of County Council, the money would be used to help “pay for economic development improvements associated with luring new or existing air carriers as well as road maintenance and other airport projects.”

This request is ludicrous for two reasons.

First, county council wants to tax one part of the economy to support another part of the economy. Next, the county may want to tax the florist businesses to help fund the pizza companies. The concept is irresponsible.

Second, who do they think will pay the increased taxes? The rental car companies will pass this new tax on to the customers.

We rent cars when our car breaks down and is in the shop for repair or when we take certain business or personal trips.

If our insurance companies pay for our car rental, do you think they will raise our insurance rates to pay these additional taxes?

Of course they will.

JOHN ROSS

Evanston Boulevard

North Charleston

Let’s come together

“We are not enemies. We are Americans,” stated President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 7. “This is the time to heal in America.”

Biden is not taking away anyone’s rights or way of life. He will work to ensure everyone’s rights are protected so that all can get back to work safely in order to take care of our families and each other.

Unity equals strength: Let’s all remember that.

WENDY MOGUL

Taylor Circle

Goose Creek

COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine might turn out to be President Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishment.

It would be tragic if he doesn’t get credit for it. All reports indicate it has been a well-organized and directed initiative.

Not only has successful vaccine development been impressive, but the government has set up a network of distribution that may prove to be second to none in terms of getting the vaccine distributed.

Mr. Trump’s team has enlisted all the major drug store chains as well as other public places such as grocery stores, which will certainly take the burden off medical facilities.

I wish everyone in the news media would give credit where credit is due, and Operation Warp Speed certainly deserves it.

G.J. WINTERS

Church Street

Charleston

Self-driving revolution

A mere half-decade after the first Uber app was downloaded, ride-sharing is already proving to be a major disrupter in the transportation market.

This billion-dollar industry is set to put taxi drivers out of business, so they couldn’t be happy to hear that Tesla plans to enter the market as well, but with an autonomous twist.

Lyft and Uber are already testing autonomous vehicles for ride-sharing purposes.

However, their one-off, city-specific autonomy tests can’t compete with Tesla’s ability to make frequent adjustments to its autopilot software, thanks to the number of equipped vehicles already on the road

This fleet of self-driving Teslas could be summoned via an app just like one would an Uber or Lyft driver.

If you’re going to take a chance on a driverless taxi, why wouldn’t you want it to be one from Tesla, the company at the forefront of the self-driving revolution?

The benefits extend to Tesla owners as well, as the Network would give them a built-in way to monetize their new vehicles.

Tesla and SolarCity are attractive and available in multiple styles, ranging from slate to Tuscan, to help the energy-generating devices seamlessly blend into existing architecture.

Tesla is starting to become a cultural icon like Apple, and it seems society is ready to have those products. The company can charge more and still have higher sales than competitors.

MIKEL GAMBLE

Swamp Creek Lane

Moncks Corner

Players are not ‘kids’

I constantly hear college coaches and sports announcers refer to the 18- to 21-year-old players as “kids.”

Do we call the same age military personnel fighting for their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan “kids”?

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island