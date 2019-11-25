I am interested in hearing more from Charleston County School District administrators and The Post and Courier’s editorial staff about the ways that adding “flexibility” to some state regulations for “acceleration” schools will result in bringing the best teachers to these lower performing schools.

I am having a difficult time understanding how longer school days, no state pension benefits and increased mandatory professional development are going to attract the best teachers to low-performing schools.

Is there a large population of amazing, uncertified teachers that are just waiting for the chance to be more overworked for less benefits than our current teachers?

Otherwise, the logic of the “acceleration” school proposal doesn’t add up.

HEATH MILLS

Overbrook Avenue

North Charleston

Island roundabout

The Nov. 9 Post and Courier article about the new Daniel Island roundabout had a decidedly negative slant.

It pointed out there have been a couple of accidents. However, there was no research into the number of accidents that were encountered when the traffic light was in place.

If the reporter had asked, it would have been discovered that during the past 11 years, there were 92 accidents, with several of them major, according to Charleston police Lt. Patrick G. McLaughlin.

Daniel Island residents also had started calling the dangerous intersection T-Bone junction.

Many of the concerns about pedestrian safety have turned out to be a nonevent because, according to police records, there have been zero pedestrian incidents.

I use the roundabout regularly and find it to be a major improvement in traffic flow.

With the old traffic light, I would often sit for two or three complete light changes before I could turn left off Daniel Island Drive onto Seven Farms.

Many island residents are now advocating to replace the stoplights with roundabouts at additional intersections.

Keep in mind even the best roundabouts in the world cannot cure bad drivers.

E. MAC McBRIDE

Beresford Creek Street

Daniel Island

‘Deep state’

The term “deep state” is controversial and opinions vary as to its actual existence. The investigation of the alleged Russian collusion by President Donald Trump has generated conspiracy theories on all sides.

A deep state simply defined is the military agency, intelligence department, state department and other government officials joined together in their efforts to try to secretly manipulate government.

This deep state is easily formed because of the unlimited resources of manpower available. There’s a permanent pool of recruits from the massive bureaucracies in every department of the government.

They can do whatever they want to set up deliberate leaks from the president or create lies to attack a duly elected president. This is their goal. Create a lie, spread that lie, fail to check on the lie and then deny they know anything about the lie. They are patient and deliberate because they know a lie told often enough and long enough will become the truth.

When described as a group of government and military officials who secretly manipulate or influence national policy, a poll of voters shows 48% believe there is an active deep state and 35% called it a conspiracy theory. Also, 58% of those who believed in the existence of a deep state thought it was a dangerous problem. We are living at a time when a deep state could be operating in secrecy and include every department of government working together.

NOEL ISON

Chamblee Road

Walterboro

Gibbes programs

Adam Parker’s Nov. 10 article about the Gibbes Museum brought to mind one of its special programs several years ago.

The Literary Gibbes, facilitated by Kate Hudson, reference librarian at the Charleston County Public Libraries, guided our meeting at the museum in a very inclusive discussion.

We focused on “Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, the classic history of the Great Migration, when 6 million African Americans left the rural South to move to the urban Northeast, Midwest and West between 1916 and 1970.

It was held in conjunction with a visiting showing at the Gibbes of Jacob Lawrence’s well-known series of paintings on the migration.

I especially enjoyed hearing the docent at the Gibbes highlight a few of these magnificent works. Their brilliant colors remain in my mind’s eye today.

It was a meeting of 30-40 people of all ages from many backgrounds and we shared personal opinions about the art work and the history as portrayed in depth by Wilkerson’s 10-year study of the migration as well as the tumult and change for our country.

I will always treasure this very special program at the Gibbes. Thank you, Adam Parker, for keeping us informed of current changes and improvements in Charleston in telling “the rest of the story” so long neglected.

MARTHA F. BARKLEY

Shadowcreek Court

Charleston