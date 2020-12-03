Letters to the Editor: Charleston County residents will continue to pay for hospital sale

A recent Post and Courier article about the sale of the Naval Hospital said that the saga of this botched deal would be coming to an end.

I’m guessing the Charleston County council members who created this debacle would hope that were so.

For the taxpayers, however, it doesn’t end.

We paid for the disastrous “deal” with the county and the developer, and are probably still paying.

Plus, think of the projects that never happened because of the $18 million-plus that were squandered on this project.

I understand the head of the county legal team that oversaw the contract with the developer, Joe Dawson III, is a nominee for a federal judgeship. I hope this position involves no responsibilities for taxpayers’ funds.

DAVID B. HOFFMAN

Pitt Street

Charleston

Looters spread misery

2020 has been quite a year. So far we’ve had six major hurricanes that have brought misery and death to the folks in the Gulf of Mexico.

And we are still dealing with the coronavirus that has infected more than 13.4 million and claimed more than 267,000 lives.

Rioting and looting across the country have brought even more misery and death, impacting and destroying everything from barbershops to grocery stores.

What really gets my goat is television news unintentionally showing viewers the best and fastest way to loot a store.

I even saw footage of a criminal pushing a two-wheel dolly with a new washing machine out to a pickup truck.

I hope someone at the networks will consider the harm that this coverage can cause.

Looters do not consider the pain or the misery they cause on the general population because they don’t care.

Like I said, it’s been a crazy year.

CHARLIE LYBRAND

Cloudmont Drive

Hollywood

Support MORE Act

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has stated that the House will vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act in December.

The MORE Act decriminalizes marijuana. Specifically, it removes marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act and eliminates criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes or possesses marijuana.

The bill also:

Replaces statutory references to marijuana and marijuana with cannabis.

Requires the Bureau of Labor Statistics to regularly publish demographic data on cannabis business owners and employees.

Establishes a trust fund to support various programs and services for individuals and businesses in communities impacted by the war on drugs.

Imposes a 5% tax on cannabis products and requires revenues to be deposited into the trust fund.

Makes Small Business Administration loans and services available to entities that are cannabis-related legitimate businesses or service providers.

Prohibits the denial of federal public benefits to a person on the basis of certain cannabis-related conduct or convictions.

Prohibits the denial of benefits and protections under immigration laws on the basis of a cannabis-related event (e.g., conduct or a conviction).

Establishes a process to expunge convictions and conduct sentencing review hearings related to federal cannabis offenses.

Please ask your congressional representatives to sign on as a cosponsor and vote for this monumental legislation through the website bit.ly/33xGeDM.

SCOTT WELDON

Director, Lowcountry NORML

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston

UK leaders failed

With respect to the author of the Nov. 21 letter to the editor, plenty of people in London, where I normally live, do blame Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the deplorable situation with the pandemic in the United Kingdom.

At the moment, strict lockdown restrictions are in force, but the journey to this point has been filled with dither, delay and U-turns from the government that has acted belatedly on scientific advice.

The duration of our current lockdown could have been halved and countless deaths prevented had the prime minister not ignored advice from scientists in September, rather than waiting until October to implement that same advice anyway.

The public has seen throughout the pandemic that the prime minister is leading by “do what I say, not what I do,” best shown in April when Johnson’s special adviser Dominic Cummings took a road trip across the United Kingdom in defiance of lockdown restrictions, even though he and his wife were showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He was never punished for this breach of lockdown rules. This is just one of many examples where the British government collectively has failed to take the pandemic seriously.

YANCEY WESTERFIELD

Natchez Circle

Mount Pleasant