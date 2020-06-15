Letters to the Editor: Charleston County Medical society denounces racism, violence

The Charleston County Medical Society was founded in part as a reaction to the prevailing Jim Crow ideology that prevented African American physicians from joining the then all-white medical society.
Thus in 1951, more than a decade before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the founding members of CCMS established an inclusive organization that was open to all medical doctors.
Responding to the same intolerance that spurred our predecessors, we denounce the recent incidents of racism and violence that have triggered such profound grief and distress in our community and throughout the country.
Unjust discrimination violates the core oaths and ethical principles that we as physicians uphold in the care of all our fellow human beings.
It also has led to poor health outcomes, lower life expectancy and inequalities in health care services that disproportionately affect black and other communities of color.
These long-standing racial health disparities have been highlighted and exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is time to look inward, at both our institutions and ourselves, and consider what we can do to heal what ails us.
The Board of Directors of CCMS, speaking on behalf of the entire Charleston medical community, expresses its humble promise to help rectify the lingering health consequences of current and historic misdeeds committed against African Americans.
Specifically, we continue to embrace and encourage African American physicians to join CCMS to help guide our organization’s efforts to educate members of the medical community regarding bias, racism and discrimination that have led to unacceptable gaps in health.
We will continue to pursue elimination of the certificate of need law, which limits access to needed health services and facilities, especially in rural communities, and for black Americans.
We will continue to pursue passage of the Expansion of Charity Care Act, which would incentivize providing free medical care to the most vulnerable of our patients, many of whom are black.
The physicians of CCMS are committed to helping right a wrong in South Carolina, just as we did in 1951.
DR. MARCELO HOCHMAN
President, Board of Directors of Charleston County Medical Society
West Lowcountry Boulevard
Mount Pleasant
Destruction wrong
Like every right thinking person in the country, I was appalled at the killing of George Floyd by a police officer, but I abhor the violence and mayhem committed in his name.
A major goal of my life has been a post-racial society, that has justice and equal opportunity for people of color.
In that regard, I believe that people have the right to protest.
However, our governmental authorities are ignorant and acted cowardly in their inability to create a procedure for protesting in a civilized manner.
It would have been smart to establish a designated area in the city that could allow a modicum of control, for people to express their anger, and not allow those whose intentions were to maraud, pillage and destroy the businesses that provide food and other essential services to the community.
IAN KAY
Cooper River Drive
Mount Pleasant
Unity is possible
I was recently struck by banner headlines of the turmoil brought on by the horrific death of George Floyd.
But I soon remembered the stark contrast that another banner promoting unity and love can have. I am a part of a community that unites under this banner.
This cross-cultural community includes employers, employees, professionals, tradesmen, managers, laborers, men, women and people of all Christian beliefs.
We are committed to uniting with the incarcerated and the released in walking a road of faith together, centered on Jesus Christ.
His Way Ministry serves the often-rejected ex-offender as he/she is released from incarceration to the challenges of freedom.
A pre-release phase of classes prepares the inmate for the often unwelcoming world.
Upon release, the prisoner is nurtured by His Way to help meet the challenges and opportunities of freedom.
The unplanned diversity of His Way is a distinctive characteristic, developing as we focus on serving Jesus.
Visit www.hiswaysc.org for more information and a video with testimonies of successful reentry into society.
THOMAS BULLOCK
Park Stone Drive
Charleston