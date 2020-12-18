Letters to the Editor: Charleston County has no business managing housing

Charleston County Council members placed two referendum questions on the ballot after advocates asked them to commit tax money to building more affordable housing. This gave voters who were not property owners the opportunity to vote on the proposals, which would raise property taxes to pay the bill.

That way, County Council members could not be held accountable for raising taxes. Fortunately both questions failed.

County Council needs to let area mayors, their councils and churches in their cities struggle with the issue of affordable workforce housing.

County Council needs to back off this issue and should let the mayors engage their citizens to determine if their city has a need for workforce housing and how best to fund any in their city.

County Council’s core function is not managing public housing. That became quite apparent when the federal inspectors recently visited Floyd Manor and gave it a failing grade.

The last thing property owners need is for the county to raise their taxes and then poorly manage housing projects in their communities.

That would decrease the value of their homes.

If Charleston and North Charleston residents want this kind of housing, they should engage their own elected city leaders who should determine how to pay for it themselves.

WILLIAM LEWIS

Darts Cove Way

Mount Pleasant

Manmade flooding

Taxpayers should not be on the hook financially when local governments issue building permits on properties that regularly flood.

As the city of Charleston grants more building permits downtown, the flooding will only get worse.

This is a failure of elected officials granting permits that allow hardscapes to surround hotels, apartment buildings and condos.

FEMA and the city of Charleston have already used federal and state tax dollars to buy and demolish 44 homes in West Ashley because the city permitted homes to be build in a flood-prone area

Where do you expect the water to go? It goes into the streets.

CHRIS DRUMMOND

Bagley Drive

Mount Pleasant

Don’t legalize pot

More articles are being written supporting making the use of marijuana legal. The reason is we’ll lose all kinds of pain.

Sounds wonderful, but there is another side to making it legal.

Years ago, a young boy, unbeknownst to his family, got his first joint of marijuana, smoked it, felt great.

This continued through his teen years until the joint no longer satisfied his craving.

He added alcohol, which did not offer better results.

Then, he turned to hard drugs, ending with crack cocaine. He finally ended this craving by committing suicide.

When you look in the face of your child, dead by his own hand, you have pain that nothing will ever take away.

Yes, this was my son.

If he had never smoked that first joint, who knows what his life could have been. People don’t understand how powerful drug addiction can become.

To those who would legalize marijuana or any drug, be very careful.

The one who takes that first step may be your son or daughter. To them it’s great for fun, no big deal. They never realized it really wasn’t what they expected until it’s too late.

We need to find ways to stop this way of life for our young people. We do not ever need to make it fun and easy.

BARBARA LIDE

Ashcroft Avenue

North Charleston

Where's urgency?

Two COVID vaccines have been developed in record time by two private American companies. The Pfizer vaccine is in distribution and use now. I hope the Moderna version will be by next week.

The FDA approval process for the Moderna vaccine is following the Pfizer path. The companies submitted their data packets to the FDA, which assigns a group of experts to review the data and make a recommendation as to whether to approve or not.

The experts schedule a meeting to review/discuss a few days after the data is delivered. After a couple of days, they forward their recommendation to the FDA, who then schedules a meeting a few days later to review the recommendation and vote to approve/disapprove.

Meanwhile, the death count is rising by thousands each week.

Since I’m sure the FDA knew exactly when the data was coming from each company, wouldn’t you think it might have been appropriate to have the experts assembled and ready to begin their review?

Shouldn’t the FDA review of the experts recommendation have begun the day the recommendation was received?

I’m not advocating skipping any reviews or taking short cuts in the process. But the FDA should show the appropriate urgency, considering the circumstances.

Having worked in the private sector, I am very sure that employees critical to the timelines of both projects worked holidays, weekends and late nights developing the vaccines and the data packets.

But once it gets into the FDA, it’s government business as usual. Oh, a four-day weekend for Thanksgiving? Sure thing.

JERRY FUNK

Horncastle Place

Goose Creek